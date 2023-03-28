Punjab Patwari Syllabus 2023: Download Subject-wise Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board is filling up 710 vacancies for the Patwari post in the Revenue and Rehabilitation Department through the Punjab Patwari Recruitment 2023. In this article, we have discussed the Punjab Patwari Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme, Preparatio Strategies, and Best Books.

Out of the total vacancies, 251 vacancies are released for women candidates and 459 vacancies for remaining candidates.

The Board has recently extended the application window for Punjab Patwari recruitment till 2nd April 2023. The last date for fee payment is 5th April 2023. Furthermore, the Punjab Patwari Selection Process comprises stages like a written exam and document verification round.

Punjab Patwari Recruitment 2023 Overview

We have elaborated below the major highlights of the Punjab Patwari Syllabus PDF for the convenience of the aspirants.

Conducting Body Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board Post Name Patwari Department Revenue and Rehabilitation Department Vacancy 710 Application Mode Online Application Dates 24 March 2023 to 2nd April 2023 Exam Dates To be updated soon Selection Process Written exam and Document verification

Punjab Patwari Syllabus 2023

Candidates preparing for the PSSSB Punjab Patwari Exam 2023 should be well-versed with the Punjab Patwari Syllabus in detail to gain an understanding of the subject-wise topics.

Punjab Patwari Syllabus 2023 for Part A (Punjabi Qualifying Exam)

ਜੀਵਨੀ ਅਤੇਰਚਨਾਵਾਾਂਨਾਲ ਸਬੰਧਤ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਨ:-

ਸ਼ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂਨਾਨਕ ਦੇਵ ਜੀ, ਸ਼ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂਅੰਗਦ ਦੇਵ ਜੀ, ਸ਼ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂਰਾਮਦਾਸ ਜੀ,

ਸ਼ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂਅਰਜਨ ਦੇਵ ਜੀ, ਸ਼ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂਤੇਗ ਬਹਾਦਰ ਜੀ, ਸ਼ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂਗੋਬਬੰਦ ਬਸੰਘ ਜੀ।

ਬਵਰੋਧਾਰਥਕ ਸ਼ਬਦ, ਸਮਾਨਾਰਥਕ ਸ਼ਬਦ।

ਮੁਹਾਵਰੇ।

ਅਖਾਣ।

ਸਬਦ ਦੇਭੇਦ।

ਅਗੇਤਰ/ਬਪ੍ਛੇਤਰ।

ਵਚਨ ਬਦਲੋਤੇਬਲੰ ਗ ਬਦਲੋ।

ਬਵਸ਼ਰਾਮ ਬਚੰਨਹ।

ਸ਼ਬਦਾਾਂ/ ਵਾਕਾਾਂਨੂੰ ਸ਼ੁੁੱਧ ਕਰਕੇਬਲਖੋ।

ਅੰਗਰੇਜ਼ੀ ਸ਼ਬਦਾਾਂਦਾ ਪ੍ੰਜਾਬੀ ਬਵੁੱਚ ਸ਼ੁੁੱਧ ਰੂਪ੍।

ਅੰਕਾਾਂ, ਮਹੀਨੇ, ਬਦਨਾਾਂਦਾ ਸ਼ੁੁੱਧ ਪ੍ੰਜਾਬੀ ਰੂਪ੍।

ਪ੍ੰਜਾਬੀ ਭਾਸ਼ਾ ਨਾਲ ਸਬੰਧਤ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਨ।

ਪ੍ੰਜਾਬ ਦੇਇਬਤਹਾਸ ਨਾਲ ਸਬੰਧਤ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਨ।

ਪ੍ੰਜਾਬ ਦੇਸਬਭਆਚਾਰ ਨਾਲ ਸਬੰਧਤ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਨ।

Punjab Patwari Syllabus 2023 for Part B

Subject Topics Weightage General Knowledge and Current affairs General Knowledge and Current affairs of National and International importance including Political issues

Environment issues

Current Affairs

Science and Technology

Economic issues

History of Punjab-14th century onwards

History of India with special reference to Indian freedom struggle movement

Sports

Cinema and Literature 25 Logical Reasoning & Mental Ability Verbal Reasoning: Coding, Decoding, Analogy, Classification, Series, Direction sense test, relations, mathematical operations, time test, the odd man out problems.

Non-Verbal Reasoning: Series, Analogy, and Classification. Basic numerical skills, Percentage, Number system, LCF and HCF, Ratio and Proportion, Number series, Average, Problems based on Ages, Profit & Loss, Partnership and Mixture, Simple and Compound Interest, Work and Time, Time and Distance. Mensuration and Data Interpretation 25 English Basic Grammar, Subject, and Verb, Adjectives and Adverbs, Synonyms, Antonyms, One Word Substitution, Fill in the Blanks, Correction in Sentences, Idioms and their meanings Spell Checks, Adjectives, Articles, Prepositions, Direct and Indirect Speech, Active and Passive Voice, Correction in Sentences, etc. 12 ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਸ਼ੁੱਧ-ਅਸ਼ੁੱਧ, ਸ਼ਬਦਜੋੜ, ਅਗੇਤਰ ਅਤੇ ਪਿਛੇਤਰ, ਸਮਾਨਾਰਥਕ/ਵਿਰੋਧੀਸ਼ਬਦ, ਨਾਂਵ, ਪੜਨਾਂਵ ਅਤੇ ਕਿਰਿਆ ਦੀਆਂ ਕਿਸਮਾਂ ਤੇਸਹੀ ਵਰਤੋਂ, ਲਿੰਗ ਅਤੇਵਚਨ, ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਅਖਾਣ ਤੇ ਮੁਹਾਵਰੇ, ਅੰਗਰੇਜੀ ਤੋਂ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਅਨੁਵਾਦ ਅਤੇ ਬਹੁਤੇ ਸ਼ਬਦਾਂ ਦੀ ਥਾਂ ਇੱਕ ਸ਼ਬਦ ਆਦਿ। 13 ICT Basics of computers, Networks & Internet, Use of office productivity tools like Word, Spreadsheet & Powerpoint. 9 Punjab History and Culture Physical features of Punjab and its ancient history. Social, religious, and economic life in Punjab. Development of Language & Literature and Arts in Punjab, Social and culture of Punjab during Afgan/Mughal Rule, Bhakti Movement, Sufism, Teachings/History of Sikh Gurus and Saints in Punjab. Adi Granth, Sikh Rulers, Freedom movements of Punjab. 16

Punjab Patwari Syllabus PDF Download

Candidates can find below the PSSSB Punjab Patwari Syllabus PDF Download Link (official) shared by the Board.

Punjab Patwari Syllabus and Exam Pattern Download PDF

Punjab Patwari Exam Pattern 2023

The exam will be conducted in MCQ (Multiple Choice Questions) format. The OMR sheets will be used to mark the answers in the exam. The duration of the exam shall be 2 hours and 30 minutes. There shall be two parts to the written exam i.e Part A & Part B.

Punjab Patwari Exam Pattern 2023 for Part A

Part A is the qualifying test for Punjabi Language equivalent to the Matriculation standard.

Each question carries 1 mark.

No negative marking is applicable in Part A.

Part B will be evaluated only if the candidate scores at least 50% marks i.e 25 marks in Part A.

Part Topic No of Questions Marks Types of Questions Part A Punjabi (Qualifying Nature) 50 50 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Punjab Patwari Exam Pattern 2023 for Part B

The Part B will consist questions from General Knowledge and Current Affairs, English, Logical Reasoning and Mental Ability, Punjabi, Punjab History & Culture, and ICT.

There will be a negative marking in Part B. Each question carries 1 mark. For every wrong answer, a 1/4th mark shall be deducted.

The merit list of the candidates who will clear Part A will be prepared based on the scores obtained by the candidate in Part B.

Part Topic No of Questions Marks Types of Questions Part B Questions from General Knowledge and Current Affairs, English, Logical Reasoning and Mental Ability, Punjabi, Punjab History & Culture, and ICT 100 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

How to Prepare for Punjab Patwari Exam 2023

The Punjab Patwari recruitment is one of the most competitive recruitment exams in the state. Thus, there is high-level competition against the vacancies notified by the officials.

So, it is essential for the candidates to adhere to the best Punjab Patwari preparation strategy in order to maximize their qualifying chances. Check the best tips and tricks shared below to simplify the Punjab Patwari exam preparation of the aspirants.

Candidates should download the latest Punjab Patwari Syllabus PDF and Exam Pattern to learn only the topics that are important for the exam.

Make a timetable that comprises all the topics mentioned in the official syllabus and allocate time to every topic accordingly.

Next, they should refer to the best books and study material as it would be helpful in clearing concepts of all the topics.

Attempt mock tests and previous year's Punjab Patwari question papers to boost your speed, accuracy, and overall problem-solving skills.

Prepare short notes for the last-minute revision of the vast syllabus.

Best Books for Punjab Patwari 2023

There are numerous Punjab Patwari books available for preparation. Make sure to choose only those books that are based on the latest Punjab Patwari syllabus. Let’s have a look at the best subject-wise books for the Punjab Patwari exam.