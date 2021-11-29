Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Ltd Recruitment 2021 for 92 Sr Executive and Assistant Manager Posts

Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation is hiring 92 Senior Executive and Assistant Manager.Details Here.

Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Ltd Recruitment 2021 Notification: Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation has published a notification for recruitment for the post of Senior Executive and Assistant Manager in different streams to select Trainees for its various Milk Dairies/Units across the state of Punjab and branch offices located in different locations of India.

Candidates interested for the posts can apply online from 29 November to 19 December 2021. However, the last date for submitting application fee is 22 December 2021.

Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Ltd Recruitment Notification

Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 29 November 2021

Last Date of Online Application - 19 December 2021

Last Date of Submission of Fee - 22 December 2021

Exam Date - to be announced

Vacancy Details

AM (HR)-05

AM (Civil Engineering)-07

AM (System & MIS)-09

AM (Marketing)-04

AM (Quality Assurance)-08

AM (Production)- 10

AM (Procurement)-04

AM (Animal Husbandry)-05

Senior Executive (Finance & Accounts)-15

Senior Executive (Marketing)-25

Salary:

Assistant Manager - Rs.35000/- (1st Year stipend per month) and Rs.40000/- (2nd Year stipend per month)

Senior Executive - Rs.20000/- (1st Year stipend per month) and Rs.22000/- 2nd Year stipend per month

Eligibility Criteria for Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Ltd AM and Sr Executive Posts

Educational Qualification:

AM (HR)-B.Tech Dairy Technology/MBA in Human Resource Management/Graduate in Law with having diploma in Personnel Management/IR.

AM (Civil Engineering)-B.Tech in Civil Engineering

AM (System & MIS)- PGDRM (IRMA)/B.Tech or M.Tech in IT/ Computer Science or MCA from a recognized university/institute

AM (Marketing)-MBA in Marketing or equivalent from a recognized university/institute.

AM (Quality Assurance)-B.Tech.(DT)/M.Tech.(DT/DC/DM)/PhD in Dairy Chemistry/Dairy Technology from a recognized University/Institute

AM (Production)- B.Tech/M.Tech. (DT) from a recognized University/Institute

AM (Procurement)-B.Tech/M.Tech (DT & D.Ext.) from a recognized University

AM (Animal Husbandry)-B.V.Sc from a recognized University/ Institute

Senior Executive (Finance & Accounts)-M.Com from a recognized University/ Institute with 3 years experience in Finance & Accounts

Senior Executive (Marketing)-MBA in Marketing from a recognized University/Institute. Or Graduate with 3 years of FMCG experience.

Age Limit:

18 to 45 years

Selection Process

Assistant Manager: written test plus interview.

Senior Executive: on the basis of written test only.

How to Apply for Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Ltd Sr Executive and AM Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates can apply Online for the posts through the Verka’s Website verka.coop/page/career from 29 November to 19 December 2021..

Application Fee: