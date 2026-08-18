R G Kar Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category-Wise Opening and Closing Ranks
R.G. Kar Medical College, Kolkata, has released expected NEET UG 2026 cutoff ranks for MBBS admissions under the All India Quota. Candidates can review category-wise opening and closing ranks, along with previous years' trends, to predict their admission chances.
R G Kar Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: R.G. Kar (Radha Gobinda) Medical College, Kolkata offers 15% reservation on All India Quota. While the offical NEET UG Round 1 is expected to release soon, candidates can check the expected opening and closing ranks, along with previous year trends. This can be analysed through factors like exam difficulty, round 1 seat allocation, and category-wise distribution.
Check the detailed tables for past three years and predict the category-wise rank distribution shared below.
R G Kar Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks
The table highlights the expected opening and closing ranks for R.G. Kar Medical College, for MBBS seat enrollment. Under All India Quota, candidates can expect admission under the range of 2832 - 3566 and 7190 - 7997. Check the table for category-wise distribution below.
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
All India
|
General
|
2832 - 3566
|
7190 - 7997
|
All India
|
OBC
|
5780 - 6905
|
8510 - 9315
|
All India
|
EWS
|
6636 - 7759
|
8557 - 9196
|
All India
|
SC
|
24048 - 32426
|
47718 - 53010
|
All India
|
ST
|
74299 - 83123
|
92863 - 99342
R G Kar Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2025 Previous Year Opening and Closing Ranks
The table shares previous year NEET UG opening and closing rank for admission to R G Kar Medical College, Kolkata. Check the category-wise ranks below.
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
All India
|
General
|
2832
|
7997
|
All India
|
OBC
|
7825
|
9315
|
All India
|
EWS
|
8262
|
8600
|
All India
|
SC
|
34147
|
53010
|
All India
|
ST
|
85358
|
91629
R G Kar Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2024 Previous Year Opening and Closing Ranks
During the year 2024, admission began at 4978, and closed at 7437 (general). Find out the detailed distribution from the table below.
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
All India
|
General
|
4978
|
7437
|
All India
|
OBC
|
6123
|
8061
|
All India
|
EWS
|
7672
|
9196
|
All India
|
SC
|
35146
|
48498
|
All India
|
ST
|
85283
|
99342
RG Kar Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2023 Previous Year Opening and Closing Ranks
In the year 2023, MBBS admission under All India Quota opened at 3287, and closed at 4802 for general category. Check the highlights below.
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
All India
|
General
|
3287
|
4802
|
All India
|
OBC
|
5780
|
7171
|
All India
|
EWS
|
6636
|
7491
|
All India
|
SC
|
24048
|
33320
|
All India
|
ST
|
74299
|
86232
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.