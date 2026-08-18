R G Kar Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category-Wise Opening and Closing Ranks

R G Kar Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: R.G. Kar (Radha Gobinda) Medical College, Kolkata offers 15% reservation on All India Quota. While the offical NEET UG Round 1 is expected to release soon, candidates can check the expected opening and closing ranks, along with previous year trends. This can be analysed through factors like exam difficulty, round 1 seat allocation, and category-wise distribution.

Check the detailed tables for past three years and predict the category-wise rank distribution shared below.

R G Kar Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks

The table highlights the expected opening and closing ranks for R.G. Kar Medical College, for MBBS seat enrollment. Under All India Quota, candidates can expect admission under the range of 2832 - 3566 and 7190 - 7997. Check the table for category-wise distribution below.