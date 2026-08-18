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R G Kar Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category-Wise Opening and Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 13:07 IST

R.G. Kar Medical College, Kolkata, has released expected NEET UG 2026 cutoff ranks for MBBS admissions under the All India Quota. Candidates can review category-wise opening and closing ranks, along with previous years' trends, to predict their admission chances.

R G Kar Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category-Wise Opening and Closing Ranks
R G Kar Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category-Wise Opening and Closing Ranks

R G Kar Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: R.G. Kar (Radha Gobinda) Medical College, Kolkata offers 15% reservation on All India Quota. While the offical NEET UG Round 1 is expected to release soon, candidates can check the expected opening and closing ranks, along with previous year trends. This can be analysed through factors like exam difficulty, round 1 seat allocation, and category-wise distribution. 

Check the detailed tables for past three years and predict the category-wise rank distribution shared below. 

R G Kar Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks

The table highlights the expected opening and closing ranks for R.G. Kar Medical College, for MBBS seat enrollment. Under All India Quota, candidates can expect admission under the range of 2832 - 3566 and 7190 - 7997. Check the table for category-wise distribution below. 

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

All India

General

2832 - 3566

7190 - 7997

All India

OBC

5780 - 6905

8510 - 9315

All India

EWS

6636 - 7759

8557 - 9196

All India

SC

24048 - 32426

47718 - 53010

All India

ST

74299 - 83123

92863 - 99342

R G Kar Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2025 Previous Year Opening and Closing Ranks 

The table shares previous year NEET UG opening and closing rank for admission to R G Kar Medical College, Kolkata. Check the category-wise ranks below. 

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

All India

General

2832

7997

All India

OBC

7825

9315

All India

EWS

8262

8600

All India

SC

34147

53010

All India

ST

85358

91629

R G Kar Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2024 Previous Year Opening and Closing Ranks

During the year 2024, admission began at 4978, and closed at 7437 (general). Find out the detailed distribution from the table below. 

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

All India

General

4978

7437

All India

OBC

6123

8061

All India

EWS

7672

9196

All India

SC

35146

48498

All India

ST

85283

99342

RG Kar Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2023 Previous Year Opening and Closing Ranks 

In the year 2023, MBBS admission under All India Quota opened at 3287, and closed at 4802 for general category. Check the highlights below. 

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

All India

General

3287

4802

All India

OBC

5780

7171

All India

EWS

6636

7491

All India

SC

24048

33320

All India

ST

74299

86232

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 18, 2026, 13:07 IST

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