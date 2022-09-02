Railway Jobs 2022: Recruitment Registration to Start From 5 September @rrc-wr.com

Railway Bharti 2022: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) is looking to recruit candidates under the sports quota. Candidates can apply online from 5 September 2022 on rrc-wr.com.

Railway Jobs 2022: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Western Railway (WR) is going to start the online application process for recrutiment of various sports quota posts on its official website. The link will be available on 05 September 2022. Candidates who possess the required eligibility criteria can apply online on or before 04 October 2022.

The vacancies are available for Wrestling, Powerlifting, Shooting, Kabaddi, gymnastics, Cricket, Ball Badminton and Hockey. Candidates who are graduates in any discipline or 12th pass both are eligible to apply for Railway Recruitment 2022. It is to be noted that such candidates should have sports achievements in the said field.

The age of the candidates should be minimum of 18 years and not exceed 25 years of age.

How to Apply for Railway Recruitment 2022

The candidates can apply online on the official website of RRC - WR website-https://www.rrcwr.com. Candidates should be in possession of an Aadhaar Card at the time of registration. Candidates have to fill 12 digits Aadhaar Card number. Candidates not having an Aadhaar number and having enrolled for Aadhaar but have not received Aadhaar Card can enter 28 digits Aadhaar Enrolment ID printed on the Aadhaar Enrolment slip.

Application Fee:

SC / ST / ExServicemen/Women, Minorities* and Economic Backward Class - Rs. 250/-

Other - Rs. 500/-

What is Railway Recruitment Selection Process

The recruitment will be based on trials & assessment of sports achievements, Educational qualifications. The candidates, who are found FIT in trials, only will be considered for the next stage.

The eligible candidates will be called for Document Verification before Trial.

Railway Job Notification Download