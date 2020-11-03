Railway MCF Apprentice Notification 2020 out, Apply Online for 110 Posts @mcfrecruitment.in

Railway MCF Apprentice Notification 2020: Indian Railway, Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli has invited applications for apprentice posts in various trades. Interested candidates can apply to the post through the online mode.i.e.mcfrecruitment.in.

A total of 110 Vacancies will be recruited. The online process for Railway MCF Apprentice 2020 has been already started at the official website. All candidates are advised to fill up the online applications before the closure of the application. The last date of online application is 1 December. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 1 November 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 1 December 2020

Expected Date of Display of Merit: Between 15 to 31 December 2020

Railway MCF Apprentice 2020 Vacancy Details

Fitter - 55 Posts

Electrician - 35 Posts

Welder - 20 Posts

Railway MCF Apprentice 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding 10th pass qualification with 50% Marks and ITI Certificate in Related Trade are eligible to apply.

Railway MCF Apprentice 2020 Age Limit - 15 to 24 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Railway MCF Apprentice 2020 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Merit.

How to apply for Railway MCF Apprentice 2020

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 1 December 2020. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Railway MCF Apprentice 2020 Application Fee - Rs. 100/-

