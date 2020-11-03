MSCWB Recruitment 2020 for 128 Assistant, Steno, DGM, AGM and Other Posts, Apply Online @mscwb.org

MSCWB Recruitment 2020: West Bengal Municipal Service Commission (MSCWB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Deputy General Manager, Assistant General Manager, District Manager, Junior Assistant Manager, Procurement Officer, Accounts Officers & DDO, Commercial Inspector, Stenographer, Auditor, Law Assistant, Assistant Engineer, Sub-Assistant Engineer, Assistant Garde-II & Cashier.
A total of 128 vacancies have been notified. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for MSCWB Recruitment 2020 through the online mode at mscwb.org on or before 1 December 2020. Candidates can check the educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, age limit and other details.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of online application: 1 December 2020
MSCWB Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Deputy General Manager - 5 Posts
- Assistant General Manager - 6 Posts
- District Manager (Equivalent to the post of Assistant General Manager)- 12 Posts
- Junior Assistant Manager - 2 Posts
- Procurement Officer (Equivalent to the rank of Junior Assistant Manager) - 13 Posts
- Junior Assistant Manager (Finance) - 6 Posts
- Accounts Officer & DDO (Equivalent to the rank of Junior Assistant Manager) (Finance) - 9 Posts
- Commercial Inspector - 28 Posts
- Stenographer - 4 Posts
- Auditor - 5 Posts
- Law Assistant - 1 Post
- Assistant Engineer - 1 Post
- Sub Assistant (Civil/Electrical) - 1 Post
- Assistant Grade - 2 - 32 Posts
- Cashier - 2 Posts
MSCWB Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Deputy General Manager, Assistant General Manager - B.E./B.Tech. Graduate Hons. with 55% marks
- Junior Assistant Manager, Procurement Officer (Equivalent to the rank of Junior Assistant Manager) - Graduate Honors with minimum 55% Marks or Master Degree with minimum 50% Marks & Computer Knowledge Computer Fundamental Course.
- Junior Assistant Manager (Finance), Accounts Officer & DDO (Equivalent to the rank of Junior Assistant Manager) (Finance) - B.Com/M.Com with minimum 50% Marks & Computer Knowledge Computer Fundamental Course.
- Commercial Inspector - Graduate Honors with 50% Marks; Computer Knowledge Computer Fundamental Course.
- Stenographer - English Honors Graduate with 50% Marks; Computer Knowledge Computer Fundamental Course.
- Auditor - B.Com with a minimum of 50% Marks & Computer Knowledge Computer Fundamental Course.
- Law Assistant - Law Graduate with minimum 55% Marks & Computer Knowledge Computer Fundamental Course.
- Assistant Engineer - Graduate in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or its equivalent.
- Sub Assistant (Civil/Electrical) - Diploma in the concerned subject from a recognized University.
- Assistant Grade - 2 - Higher Secondary Exam or equivalent & Graduate Degree & Computer Knowledge Computer Fundamental Course.
- Cashier - Graduate in Commerce with 50% Marks & Computer Knowledge Computer Fundamental Course.
Download MSCWB Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for MSCWB Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode on or before 1 December 2020. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.