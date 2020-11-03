MSCWB Recruitment 2020 for 128 Assistant, Steno, DGM, AGM and Other Posts, Apply Online @mscwb.org

How to apply for MSCWB Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode on or before 1 December 2020. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the age limit required for MSCWB Recruitment 2020?

The candidates between the age group of 18 to 40 years. There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What are the Important Dates for MSCWB Recruitment 2020?

How many vacancies are released for MSCWB Recruitment 2020?

A total of 128 vacancies have been notified for recruitment to the post of Deputy General Manager, Assistant General Manager, District Manager, Junior Assistant Manager, Procurement Officer, Accounts Officers & DDO, Commercial Inspector, Stenographer, Auditor, Law Assistant, Assistant Engineer, Sub-Assistant Engineer, Assistant Garde-II & Cashier.