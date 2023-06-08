Railway Recruitment 2023 Update: Over 3 Lakh Jobs Lying Vacant in Indian Railways including Safety Division

Railway Recruitment 2023 Update: As per the media sources, Indian Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a meeting that over 3 lakh railway jobs are lying vacant including the safety division of various departments.

Railway Recruitment 2023 Update: As per the latest information shared in Rajya Sabha by Indian Railways Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, around 3.12 lakh posts are lying vacant across different departments. Among these vacant railway jobs, over 70,000 vacancies are under the safety division which includes the signal and telecommunications and traffic transportation departments all across the country. After the recent Balasore rail accident, railways need to pace up their recruitment process, especially in the safety divisions of different departments. Also, filling up these vacancies will help in increasing the employment generation rate in India.

Over 3 Lakhs Jobs Lying Vacant in Indian Railways including Safety Division

Railways Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, earlier provided the information in Rajya Sabha that “out of a total 3.12 lakh non-gazetted posts in the Indian Railways lying vacant pan-India as of 23 December 2022, there are a total of 77,079 vacancies under the signal and telecommunications and traffic transportation departments all across the country”. He also shared that “there were 14,815 vacancies in the signal and telecommunications department and 62,264 in the traffic transportation department”.

On June 2, 2023, the gruesome triple train tragedy occurred in the South Eastern Railway Zone where 17,811 vacancies for non-gazetted posts and 150 gazetted posts are lying vacant as of February 3, 2023. Also in Bhubaneshwar, only 1,008 candidates were empanelled for various Group ‘C’ posts in 2022-23, and only 104 posts were filled in 2021–22.

Indian Railways Zonewise Vacant Posts Details

Here are the details of Indian Railways (RRB) Zonewise Vacant Posts including gazetted & non-gazetted posts:

Indian Railways (RRB) Zones Vacant Posts Central Railway 28,876 Eastern Railway 30,735 Northern Railway 39,226 South Western Railway 6,696 Western Railway 30,785 Total vacancies lying vacant (Groups A, B, and C) 315,780

As per the official data shared by Dr. M Raghavaiah, General Secretary, NFIR, “there are around 50,000 to 75,000 vacant posts in the safety category across departments”. In 2022, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) imposed a ban on the creation of new posts in different categories including the safety division. The General Secretary of the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR) also said that “Filling these posts is of the utmost importance. We demanded that new posts be created for the new rail assets and wanted the finance ministry to exempt the railways from this ban. We had a meeting with the union railway minister on this apart from other issues on May 31. And this tragedy struck two days later.”

Earlier in 2022, Railway Minister informed Rajya Sabha that the occurrence and filling up of vacancies is a continuous process and the same is filled by the placement of indents by railways with recruitment agencies as per operational requirements. Also as per media reports, According to a media report, the minister had given an estimate that the Indian Railways would fill around 135,000 vacancies this year.

