RRB/RRC Group D Admit Card 2020 Expected Soon, Check RRB RRC Group D Expected Exam Date and Updates Here

RRB/RRC Group D Admit Card 2020: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is going to release RRB Group D Admit Card 2020 soon on its website, as per the reports. RRC/RRB Group D Exam is expected to be conducted in the month of Feb or March 2020. However, there is no official updates regarding this.

Candidates waiting for the RRC Group D admit card are advised to keep visiting the official websites of regional RRBs for latest updates. Earlier, as per the official website the exam is scheduled in September or October 2019.

The railway recruitment board will recruit 103769 vacancies for Level 1 Posts under CEN No. 01/2019 across various Railway Recruitment Zones. RRB will release the exam dates followed by RRB Group D Admit Cards. As per the media reports available earlier, RRC Group D Computer Based Test (CBT) is expected to be conducted in the month of Feb or March 2020.

The RRC Group D online exam will be consists of 100 questions from General Science (25 Marks); General Awareness and Current Affairs (20 Marks); General Arithmetic, General Intelligence & reasoning (30 Marks) and Mathematics (25 Marks). The duration of the test will be 90 minutes (1 hour and 30 minutes). Negative marking for incorrect answers will be done. 1/3rd of the marks allotted for each question shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

Based on the merit of the candidates in the CBT, candidates shall be called for RRC Group D Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) three times the community wise total vacancy of the Posts notified against RRBs/RRCs. Candidates qualified in RRC PET will be called for Document Verification as per their merit and options.

How to Download RRC Group D Admit Card 2019 for 1 Lakh Posts

Go to the official website of RRC.

Click on the “Recruitment” link, given on the home page.

Select the RRC region.

Click on the RRC Group D/Level 1 Call Letter Link

Enter your Registration number and Date of Birth

Click on Submit button.

Download your RRC Group D e-call letter.

Recommended Books for Exam Preparation

All those candidates, who have applied for the posts, would be able to download their RRC Group D Hall Ticket 2019, once released, through the official website of concerned RRCs.

RRCs will soon release the RRC CBT Admit Card release date on its official website.

Download our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Store

RRC had released around 1lakh vacancies for various posts such as Assistant, Track Maintainer etc. The last date to apply was 12 April 2019.

All the details such as venue, date etc. will available in the admit card .Candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates regarding Railway Group D Admit Card 2019.