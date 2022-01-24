RRB Group D Exam Date 2022 Out: Check RRC CEN 01/2019 CBT Marks Normalization Formula, Revised Posts & Other Changes Here

RRB Group D Exam Dates has been released by Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Candidates can check the details below.

RRB Group D Exam Date 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the dates of the Computer Based Test for Group D Posts on rrbcdg.gov.in. As per the notice, RRB Group D Exam will be held from 23 February 2022. The exam will be conducted under different stages like RRB NTPC Exam 2020-21. Candidates who have applied for Railway Group D Recruitment 2019, against advertisement RRC CEN 01/2019 are advised to keep track of the regional websites of RRB for the exam schedule. The board will release the complete exam schedule, travel pass, exam city, shifts soon.

RRB Group D CBT 2

RRBs has introduced CBT 2 in the selection process. Those who qualify in CBT 1 will be called for RRC Group C CBT 2.

According to the official notice, "In view of the large number of applications received, Railways have decided to conduct Two Stage Computer Based Tests (CBTs) in terms of Para 3 of the "Important Instructions- Examination Process (page 3)", Para 1.9 of " General Instructions" (page 4,5) and Para 14.1 of " Recruitment Process"(page 18,19) of CEN"



RRB Group D Admit Card 2022

RRB is expected to release the admit card of CBT 1 four days before the exam i.e. on 20 February 2022. The candidates can check the details on the admit card by clicking on the link below:

RRB Group D Admit Card Update

RRB Group D Normalised Marks Formula

Along with the release of the exam date of the first stage, RRB has published the formula for the calculation of normalized marks for multi-session papers. Due to different difficulty levels in the exam, the scores of the candidates will be made on the basis of the below formula:

RRB Group DV and Empanlelling of Candidates

As per new amendments, based on the performance of candidates in CBT 2 subject to their qualifying in PET, the number of candidates to be called for Document Verification(DV) shall henceforth be equal to the number of notified vacancies (i.e. in the ratio of 1:1). Earlier, it was 1.05 times.

RRB Group D Revised Post

Now, the designation of “Assistant Pointsman” will be called "Pointsman"

RRB Group D Exam Notice PDF