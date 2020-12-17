RRB NTPC Admit Card 2020 on 25 Dec, Download NTPC Exam Schedule for 23 Lakh Candidates, Region-wise 01/2019 Travel Pass Expected Tomorrow

RRB NTPC Admit Card and Exam Schedule 2020: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam schedule of Computer Based Test for 23 lakhs candidates, today i.e. on 17 December 2020. As per the notice, RRB NTPC Exam is scheduled to be held on 28 December 2020 (Sunday) to 13 January 2021 (Wednesday) across the country for first 23 lakhs candidates. A total of 1.25 crores of candidates will be appearing for the RRB NTPC Online Exam (Non-Technical Popular Category). the exam date for remaining candidates will be uploaded shortly.

As per RRB Notice, RRB NTPC Admit Card will uploaded four days prior to the exam.Hence, we can expect RRB NTPC Admit Card Download Link on 25 December on all RRBs official websites. Candidates can download RRB NTPC Call Letter using their Registration Number and Date of Birth, once released, from RRBs website or directly through the table below.

It is to be noted, the candidates whose exam is not scheduled between 28 Dec and 13 Jan will see a message on their screen“Dear Candidate , You are not scheduled in the present phase. Please wait for intimation from RRBs”after login the LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date , message.

Also, The LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites 10 days prior to start of their exam. Hence, Travel Pass is expected tomorrow on the RRB official websites.

Download RRB NTPC Exam Date Notice

Download RRB NTPC Admit Card Region-wise

RRB Regions RRB NTPC Admit Card Download Link - on 25 Dec

RRB NTPC Exam Date, Shift and Travel Pass Download Link - on 18 Dec

RRBs Website RRB Ahmedabad RRB Ahmedabad NTPC Admit Card Download Link RRB Ahmedabad NTPC Travel Pass Download Link http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/ RRB Ajmer RRB Ajmer NTPC Admit Card Download Link RRB Ajmer NTPC Travel Pass Download Link http://www.rrbajmer.gov.in/ RRB Allahabad RRB Allahabad NTPC Admit Card Download Link RRB Allahabad NTPC Travel Pass Download Link http://rrbald.gov.in/ RRB Bangalore RRB Bangalore NTPC Admit Card Download Link RRB Bangalore NTPC Travel Pass Download Link https://www.rrbbnc.gov.in/ RRB Bhubhaneshwar RRB Bhubhaneshwar NTPC Admit Card Download Link RRB Bhubhaneshwar NTPC Travel Pass Download Link https://rrbbbs.gov.in/ RRB Bilaspur RRB Bilaspur NTPC Admit Card Download Link RRB Bilaspur NTPC Travel Pass Download Link http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in/ RRB Chandigarh RRB Chandigarh NTPC Admit Card Download Link RRB Chandigarh NTPC Travel Pass Download Link http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ RRB Chennai RRB NTPC Admit Card Download Link RRB NTPC Travel Pass Download Link http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in/ RRB Gorakhpur RRB Gorakhpur NTPC Admit Card Download Link RRB Gorakhpur NTPC Travel Pass Download Link http://www.rrbgkp.gov.in/ RRB Guwahati RRB Guwahati NTPC Admit Card Download Link RRB Guwahati NTPC Travel Pass Download Link http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in/ RRB Jammu – Srinagar RRB NTPC Admit Card Download Link RRB NTPC Travel Pass Download Link http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in/ RRB Kolkata RRB Kolkata NTPC Admit Card Download Link RRB Kolkata Travel Pass Download Link http://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in/ RRB Bhopal RRB Bhopal NTPC Admit Card Download Link RRB Bhopal NTPC Travel Pass Download Link http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in/ RRB Malda RRB Malda NTPC Admit Card Download Link RRB Malda NTPC Travel Pass Download Link http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in/ RRB Mumbai RRB Mumbai NTPC Admit Card Download Link RRB Mumbai NTPC Travel Pass Download Link http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in/ RRB Muzaffarpur RRB Muzaffarpur NTPC Admit Card Download Link RRB Muzaffarpur NTPC Travel Pass Download Link https://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in/ RRB Patna RRB Patna NTPC Admit Card Download Link RRB Patna NTPC Travel Pass Download Link http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in/ RRB Ranchi RRB Ranchi NTPC Admit Card Download Link RRB Ranchi NTPC Travel Pass Download Link https://www.rrbranchi.gov.in/ RRB Secunderabad RRB Secunderabad NTPC Admit Card Download Link RRB Secunderabad NTPC Travel Pass Download Link http://www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in/ RRB Thiruvanathapuram RRB Thiruvanathapuram NTPC Admit Card Download Link RRB Thiruvanathapuram NTPC Travel Pass Download Link https://rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in/ RRB Siliguri RRB Siliguri NTPC Admit Card Download Link RRB Siliguri NTPC Travel Pass Download Link http://rrbsiliguri.gov.in/

Candidates must carry their Railway NTPC Admit Card along with a valid Photo ID Card such as Voter Card, Aadhaar Card, printout of e-Aadhaar (not Xerox copy of Aadhaar), Driving License, PAN card, Passport, Identity Card issued by the employer in case the candidate is a Govt. employee, College/University Photo ID card, (if still studying) in ORIGINAL at the exam centre.

RRB NTPC Exam Pattern

RRB NTPC Online Exam will be conducted in 2 stages. There will be 100 questions of 100 marks on:

Subjects Number of Questions Time General Awareness 40 1 hour 30 min Mathematics 30 General Intelligence & Reasoning 30 Total 100 Questions

Negative marking for incorrect answers will be done. 1/3rd of the marks allotted for each question shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

RRB NTPC Exam Syllabus



General Awareness - Current Events of National and International Importance, Games and Sports, Art and Culture of India, Indian Literature, Monuments and Places of India, General Science and Life Science (up to 10th CBSE), History of India and Freedom Struggle, Physical, Social and Economic Geography of India and World, Indian Polity and Governance- constitution and political system, General Scientific and Technological Developments including Space and Nuclear Program of India, UN and Other important World Organizations, Environmental Issues Concerning India and World at Large, Basics of Computers and Computer Applications, Common Abbreviations, Transport Systems in India, Indian Economy, Famous Personalities of India and World, Flagship Government Programs, Flora and Fauna of India, Important Government and Public Sector Organizations of India, etc.

Maths - Number System, Decimals, Fractions, LCM, HCF, Ratio and Proportions, Percentage, Mensuration, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Simple and Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Elementary Algebra, Geometry and Trigonometry, Elementary Statistics, etc.

General Intelligence and Reasoning - Analogies, Completion of Number and Alphabetical Series, Coding and Decoding, Mathematical Operations, Similarities and Differences, Relationships, Analytical Reasoning, Syllogism, Jumbling, Venn Diagrams, Puzzle, Data Sufficiency, Statement- Conclusion, Statement- Courses of Action, Decision Making, Maps, Interpretation of Graphs, etc.

RRB NTPC Passing Marks (Category-wise):

The candidates are required to score a minimum of following marks

UR- 40%

EWS - 40%

OBC (Non creamy layer) - 30%

SC-30%

ST-25%

RRB NTPC Selection Process

Candidates shortlisted in RRB NTPC CBT Phase 1 exam will be called for RRB NTPC CBT Phase 2 exam Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by Typing Skill Test/Computer Based Aptitude Test (as applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination.

According to official notification, selected candidates, in RRB NTPC CBT 2020 exam, will be called for the Skill Test (Computer based Aptitude Test for Station Master and Traffic Assistant, Typing Skill Test for Junior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist and Senior Time Keeper). For Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Commercial Apprentice, there shall be two stage CBT followed by document verification and medical examination.

Candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates regarding Railway NTPC Admit Card 2020.

RRB NTPC CBT is being conducted for the recruitment of 3508 vacancies for the post of Jr Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Jr Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various departments of Indian Railways.