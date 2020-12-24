RRB Jammu NTPC Admit Card 2020-21 Out @rrbjammu.nic.in, Download Railway CEN 01/2019 Non Technical Popular Category Call Letter Here

RRB Jammu NTPC Admit Card 2020: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has uploaded the admit card of Non Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Exam 2020 scheduled to be held from 28 December for a total of 23 lakhs candidates. Candidates who have applied for RRB NTPC Exam can download RBB NTPC Admit Card from the official website of RRB Jammu i.e. rrbjammu.nic.in.

RRB NTPC Jammu Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download RRB NTPC Admit Card for Jammu Region, directly, through the link:

RRB Jammu NTPC Admit Card Download Link 2020

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2020 for Other Regions

The candidates can check their date, time and venue on their RRB 01/2019 Admit Card. They should carry NTPC Admit Card along with a valid Photo ID Card in ORIGINAL and all follow COVD - 19 Guidelines and instructions at the exam centre.

How to Download RRB Jammu NTPC Admit Card 2020

Go to official website of RRB Jammu- rrbjammu.nic.in

On the homepage, Click on the link - ‘Click here to view and download your E-call letter, Exam City & Date Intimation, free travel pass (if applicable) of NTPC categories of CEN No.01/2019’

A new window will open where you need to fill your details such as Registration Number / and enter your Date of Birth as your Password

Click on ‘Login’ Button

Download RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Admit Card

The candidates who would qualify in the RRB NTPC Phase 1 Exam will be called for RRB NTPC CBT Phase 2 followed by Typing Skill Test/Computer Based Aptitude Test (as applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination.