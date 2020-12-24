RRB Ajmer NTPC Admit Card 2020 Out @rrbajmer.gov.in, Download CEN 01/2019 Call Letter Here

RRB Ajmer NTPC Admit Card 2020: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the e-admit card of Computer Based Test (CBT) for Non Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Posts, against advertisement number 01/2019, on its official website. Candidates who are going to appear in RRB NTPC Exam on 28 December 2020, can download RBB NTPC Admit Card from the official website of RRB Ajmer i.e.rrbajmer.gov.in. RRB NTPC Admit Card Link is given below.

RRB Ajmer NTPC Admit Card Download Link 2020

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2020 for Other Regions

How to Download RRB Ajmer NTPC Admit Card 2020

Go to official website of RRB Ajmer - rrbajmer.gov.in Click on the link - ‘23.12.2020 : View & download e-call letter, Exam City/Date/Shift intimation slip and Travel Pass for SC/ST’, given under CEN 01/2019 [NTPC] Section on the homepage A new window will open where you need to enter your Registration Number / Registration Number and Password Download RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Admit Card

Candidates must bring Railway NTPC Admit Card along with a valid Photo ID Card in ORIGINAL at the exam centre. They should also follow COVD - 19 Guidelines at the centre.

RRB NTPC Exam will have 100 questions on General Awareness, Mathematics and General Intelligence & Reasoning. The total duration of the exam is 1 hour and 30 minutes. Negative marking of 1/3rd of marks will be done for each wrong answer.

The vacancies are available for the post of Jr Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Jr Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice etc. in various departments of Indian Railways