RRB NTPC 7th Phase Exam Date 2021 Out, Railways Exam from 23 July for 2.78 Lakh Candidates in 6th Phase

RRB NTPC 7th Phase Exam Date 2021: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the online exam date for Non Technical Popular Category Posts (NTPC) in 7th Phase on official website of RRB and Others. As pr the RRB NTPC Notice, NTPC Exam in Phase 7 will be conducted on 23, 24, 26 and 31 July 2021 for approximately 2.78 Lakhs candidates.

All those candidates who are appearing in RRB NTPC Phase 7 Exam can check their exam city, date and download Free Travel Pass (if applicable) before 10 days of the exam on official websites of RRBs.

RRB NTPC 7th Phase Admit Card will be uploaded four days of the exam on official website of RRBs i.e. on 19 June 2021.

RRB NTPC Phase 7th Exam Notice