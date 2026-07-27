CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

Rajagiri School of Engineering & Technology Cutoff 2026: Check Latest KEAM Round 1 & 2 Closing Ranks

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 16:23 IST

Check the latest KEAM 2026 closing ranks for Rajagiri School of Engineering & Technology. Continue reading the article to get the insights for Round 1 and Round 2 cutoffs for popular B.Tech programmes

Rajagiri School of Engineering & Technology Cutoff 2026
Rajagiri School of Engineering & Technology Cutoff 2026

Rajagiri School of Engineering & Technology Cutoff 2026: The Rajagiri School of Engineering & Technology (RSET) admissions are primarily done through the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance examination.
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, releases the closing rank after each round of the Centralised Allotment Process (CAP). Candidates can check the Round 1 and 2 closing ranks for 2026.

RSET KEAM Cutoff 2026: Overview

The closing rank is the rank at which a seat is allocated to a student in popular courses such as Computer Science & Engineering (CSE), Artificial Intelligence & Data Science (AI & DS), etc. Candidates can check the key highlights below for Rajagiri School of Engineering & Technology.

Particulars

Details

Institute Name

Rajagiri School of Engineering & Technology (RSET)

Location

Rajagiri Valley, Kakkanad, Kochi, Kerala

Establishment Year

2001

Institutional Status

Autonomous Private Engineering College

Affiliation

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU)

Approval / Accreditation

AICTE, NBA, NAAC with 'A' Grade

Admission Basis

KEAM Entrance Rank (Government Quota) & Merit (Management Quota)

Counselling Conducting Body

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala

Official Website

rajagiritech.ac.in / cee.kerala.gov.in

RSET KEAM Cutoff 2026: Round 1 and Round 2 Closing Ranks

Candidates can check the table below which contains the State Merit (General Category) closing ranks for Round 1 and Round 2 of KEAM 2026 counselling at Rajagiri School of Engineering & Technology.

Course Name

Round 1

Round 2

Applied Electronics & Instrumentation

14441

16028

Civil Engineering

15828

16367

Computer Science and Engineering

5159

5818

Electronics and Communication Engineering

6619

7411

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

9206

10460

Information Technology

11325

12595

Mechanical Engineering

15377

16392

Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

8227

8990

Computer Science and Business Systems

9836

10983

RSET KEAM Cutoff 2026: Deciding Factors

The KEAM Cutoff 2026 depends on various factors, and it varies for every academic year. Some of the factors are listed below.
Difficulty level of exam

  • Category of Candidate
  • Number of Applicants
  • Seat Matrix
  • Preferences Filled by Candidate

How to Check the Rajagiri School of Engineering Cutoff 2026 Online?

Candidates can also check the official round-wise closing ranks by visiting the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. The step-by-step process is listed below.
Visit the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

  • On the homepage click on the KEAM Candidates portal.
  • Now click on the “Allotment List".
  • A new page will open up, and click on the Phase 1 or Phase 2 allotment list.
  • A new PDF will open up; use CTRL + F to search for the “Rajagiri School of Engineering & Technology".

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

... Read More
First Published: Jul 27, 2026, 16:23 IST

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News