Rajagiri School of Engineering & Technology Cutoff 2026: Check Latest KEAM Round 1 & 2 Closing Ranks
Check the latest KEAM 2026 closing ranks for Rajagiri School of Engineering & Technology. Continue reading the article to get the insights for Round 1 and Round 2 cutoffs for popular B.Tech programmes
Rajagiri School of Engineering & Technology Cutoff 2026: The Rajagiri School of Engineering & Technology (RSET) admissions are primarily done through the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance examination.
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, releases the closing rank after each round of the Centralised Allotment Process (CAP). Candidates can check the Round 1 and 2 closing ranks for 2026.
RSET KEAM Cutoff 2026: Overview
The closing rank is the rank at which a seat is allocated to a student in popular courses such as Computer Science & Engineering (CSE), Artificial Intelligence & Data Science (AI & DS), etc. Candidates can check the key highlights below for Rajagiri School of Engineering & Technology.
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Particulars
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Details
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Institute Name
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Rajagiri School of Engineering & Technology (RSET)
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Location
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Rajagiri Valley, Kakkanad, Kochi, Kerala
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Establishment Year
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2001
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Institutional Status
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Autonomous Private Engineering College
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Affiliation
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APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU)
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Approval / Accreditation
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AICTE, NBA, NAAC with 'A' Grade
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Admission Basis
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KEAM Entrance Rank (Government Quota) & Merit (Management Quota)
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Counselling Conducting Body
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Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala
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Official Website
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rajagiritech.ac.in / cee.kerala.gov.in
RSET KEAM Cutoff 2026: Round 1 and Round 2 Closing Ranks
Candidates can check the table below which contains the State Merit (General Category) closing ranks for Round 1 and Round 2 of KEAM 2026 counselling at Rajagiri School of Engineering & Technology.
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Course Name
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Round 1
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Round 2
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Applied Electronics & Instrumentation
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14441
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16028
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Civil Engineering
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15828
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16367
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Computer Science and Engineering
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5159
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5818
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Electronics and Communication Engineering
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6619
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7411
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Electrical and Electronics Engineering
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9206
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10460
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Information Technology
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11325
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12595
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Mechanical Engineering
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15377
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16392
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Artificial Intelligence and Data Science
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8227
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8990
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Computer Science and Business Systems
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9836
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10983
RSET KEAM Cutoff 2026: Deciding Factors
The KEAM Cutoff 2026 depends on various factors, and it varies for every academic year. Some of the factors are listed below.
Difficulty level of exam
- Category of Candidate
- Number of Applicants
- Seat Matrix
- Preferences Filled by Candidate
How to Check the Rajagiri School of Engineering Cutoff 2026 Online?
Candidates can also check the official round-wise closing ranks by visiting the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. The step-by-step process is listed below.
Visit the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.
- On the homepage click on the KEAM Candidates portal.
- Now click on the “Allotment List".
- A new page will open up, and click on the Phase 1 or Phase 2 allotment list.
- A new PDF will open up; use CTRL + F to search for the “Rajagiri School of Engineering & Technology".
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