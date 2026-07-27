Rajagiri School of Engineering & Technology Cutoff 2026: Check Latest KEAM Round 1 & 2 Closing Ranks

Rajagiri School of Engineering & Technology Cutoff 2026: The Rajagiri School of Engineering & Technology (RSET) admissions are primarily done through the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance examination.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, releases the closing rank after each round of the Centralised Allotment Process (CAP). Candidates can check the Round 1 and 2 closing ranks for 2026.

RSET KEAM Cutoff 2026: Overview

The closing rank is the rank at which a seat is allocated to a student in popular courses such as Computer Science & Engineering (CSE), Artificial Intelligence & Data Science (AI & DS), etc. Candidates can check the key highlights below for Rajagiri School of Engineering & Technology.