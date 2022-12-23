RBSE Class 10th English Syllabus 2023: Download New Syllabus PDF

RBSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2023: English is one of the main subjects in Rajasthan Board Class 10 and has a vast but easy syllabus. Read on to know the full RBSE class 10 English syllabus for 2023 exams and download PDF.

RBSE Class 10th English Syllabus 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has published the syllabus for class 10 English exams.

It’s essential to know the requirements of exams so you don’t over or under-prepare for the exam. Analyzing the syllabus also gives an idea of the unit-wise weightage so students can know which topics to prioritize the most.

English is one of the most important subjects in class 10 and also serves as the medium of instruction in almost all institutions of higher education. It is a global language that’s widely used in India as well. It’s necessary to have a good understanding of English in today’s time and for that acing the board exams is a must. It boosts confidence and prepares the students to take up difficult challenges in senior secondary examinations as well.

However, it’s important to know the topics beforehand before beginning your exam preparation. On that note, we bring you the latest and updated Rajasthan Board Class 10th English syllabus for the 2023 exams.

RBSE Class 10 English Exam Marking Scheme

Paper Time Marks Sessional Marks Total Marks One 3.15 Hrs 80 20 100

Areas of Learning Marks Reading 15 Writing 13 Grammar 15 Text Book : First Flight 27 Supp. Book : Footprints Without Feet 10

RBSE Class 10 English Exam 2023 Syllabus

Reading Two unseen passages of total 350 words with a variety of questions including 4 marks for

Only prose passages will be used. One will be factual and the other will be discursive.

Passage 1—100 words (6 Marks), six comprehension questions

(2 Multiple Choice Questions, 2 Comprehension questions testing local and global understanding, 2 questions on vocabulary—one testing the knowledge of similar word and the other testing the knowledge of opposite word)

Passage 2—250 words (9 Marks), Nine Comprehension questions

(3 Multiple Choice Questions, 4 Comprehension questions testing local and global understanding, 2 questions on vocabulary—one testing the knowledge of similar word and the other of opposite word)

Writing Letter Writing— One out of two (Word Limit 80) Personal — To friends, relatives and members of family. Official — To officials, The Editor of a newspaper or a magazine, Headmaster/Principal Email — To family, friends, relatives, Govt. officials, the editor, teachers, headmaster, principal and so on



To write a short story on a given

A short writing task based on a verbal or a visual stimulus (picture, chart, table ) with internal choice in about 60 words.

Grammar

A variety of short questions involving the use of particular structures within a context. Test types used will include–

*gap-filling, *sentence-completion, *sentence-transformation (including combining sentences).

The Grammar syllabus will include the following areas for teaching—

Tense (Simple Present, Present Continuous, Present Perfect, Simple

Past, Past Continuous, Past Perfect and Tense showing Future Action)

Reported Speech Conjunctions (and, as well as, not only-but also, both-and, either-or, neither-nor, so-that, too-to, though, although, while, yet) Relative Pronouns Active and Passive Voice Framing Questions and Question Tags Textbooks: First Flight — Prose Two extracts from different prose lessons included in the Approximately 100 words each with the following type of questions—



Six questions in each passage :

2 Multiple Choice Questions, 2 Comprehension questions testing local and global understanding, 2 questions on vocabulary—one testing the knowledge of similar word and the other of opposite word.

One out of two questions extrapolative in nature based on any one of the prose lessons from the textbook to be answered in about 80

One out of two questions on Drama Text (local and global comprehension question) in about 20

First Flight — Poetry One out of two extracts—based on poetry from the text to test comprehension and



Two out of three short answer type questions on interpretations of themes and ideas contained in the poems to be answered in about 20 words each.

Foot prints Without Feet — Supplementary Reader One out of two questions from Supplementary Reader to interpret, evaluate and analyse character, plot or situations occurring in the lessons to be answered in about 60 Two out of three short answer type questions on interpretation and evaluating nature based on lessons to be answered in 20 words Two Multiple Choice Type Questions used on factual aspects of the lessons.



The Prescribed Text Books of RBSE class 10 English are NCERT’s First Flight and Footprints without Feet.

The RBSE class 10th English syllabus is focused on improving students understanding of literature, comprehension skills, grammar and creative writing skills. All of these are necessary soft skills that aid in both professional and personal life. Be sure to go through the Rajasthan board class 10 English syllabus before starting your exam prep.

