RBSE Class 10th Hindi Syllabus 2023: Download New Syllabus PDF

RBSE Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2023: In this article, we have provided separately the complete Hindi syllabus of Rajasthan Board class 10th. You can also download the PDF of the syllabus from the link given towards the end of the article.

RBSE Class 10th Hindi Syllabus 2023: The revised and updated syllabus of class 10th Hindi for the students of Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is available online on the official website of the RBSE i.e, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. For the academic year 2022-23, Rajasthan Board of State Education has decided to evaluate the complete syllabus, with no reductions, for class 10th Rajasthan Board examinations 2023. In this article, we are providing separately the complete syllabus of Hindi for the candidates. Candidates will be able to download the complete syllabus in PDF from the link attached towards the end of this article.

The course code for Hindi under RBSE is 01.

The broad themes under which the class 10th Hindi students of Rajasthan Board are evaluated:

1 Unseen Passage

2 Creative Writing

3 Grammar

4 Prescribed Hindi textbook

5 Prescribed Hindi supplementary book

RBSE Class 10th Hindi Syllabus 2023

Let us now dive right into the syllabus to check the detailed syllabus content:

The time given to attempt the written paper of 80 marks is 3 hours 15 minutes. The remaining 20 marks are assessed internally.

माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड , राजस्थान, अजमेर

परीक्षा २०२३,पाठ्यक्रम

विषय- हिंदी

विषय कोड - 01

कक्षा -10

इस विषय में एक प्रश्न- पात्र होगा जिसकी परीक्षा योजना निम्नानुसार है |

प्रश्न पत्र 01

समय ( घंटे ) 03.15

प्रश्न पत्र के लिए अंक 80

सत्रांक 20

पूर्णांक 100

The marks distribution for RBSE Class 10 Hindi syllabus is as follows:

1 Unseen Passage 10 marks



2 Creative Writing 14 marks



3 Grammar 10 marks



4 Prescribed Hindi textbook 36 marks



5 Prescribed Hindi supplementary book 10 marks

The prescribed books are:

Earlier the time duration given to students to attempt the paper was 2 hours 45 minutes. This year, the time has been increased to 3 hours 15 minutes. However, students must practise writing to ensure that they have the sufficient speed of writing and the idea to attempt each section in time.

