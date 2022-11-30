RBSE Class 10th Science Syllabus 2023: Download New Syllabus PDF

RBSE Class 10th Science Syllabus 2023: View the latest Science syllabus of class 10th by Rajasthan state board of education. Also download the New Syllabus in PDF.

RBSE Class 10th Science Syllabus 2023: The Rajasthan Education Department has released the syllabus for the students of Class 10th under Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE). The syllabus is available to be downloaded from the official website of RBSE at https://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/. Students must note that the board has published a common document with the prescribed syllabus of each subject. However, in this article, we are providing RBSE Class 10 Science syllabus 2023 separately.

Students can also download the same in PDF format from the link given towards the end.

The Rajasthan board class 10th Science syllabus consists of elements from Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Whether RBSE class 10th students pursue Science stream in their higher secondary or not, having a basic level of knowledge and understanding - i.e till class 10th - is crucial for students in their life ahead. Therefore, studying Science enables the students to acquire and apply problem solving and decision making skills in many areas of academics and life.

Rajasthan Board Class 10th Science Syllabus 2023

Let us now check the unit-wise and chapter-wise course content from the table given below. At the end of this table, we will also enlist the topics to be covered from each chapter.



Unit Chapter Chapter Name Marks Unit wise marks 1 1 Chemical reactions and equations 5 25 2 Acids, bases and salts 6 3 Metals and nonmetals 4 4 Carbon and its compounds 6 5 Periodic classification of elements 4 2 6 Life processes 7 23 7 Control and coordination 6 8 Reproduction in organisms 6 9 Heredity and evolution 4 3 10 Reflection and Refraction of light 7 11 11 The human eye and the colourful world 4 4 12 Electricity 7 21 13 Magnetic effects of current 7 14 Source of energy 4 15 Our environment 2 16 Sustainable management of natural resources 1

We will now check each topic from the BSER Class 10 Science syllabus in detail:

Unit 1: Chemical Substances

Chemical equation,Types of Chemical Reaction. effects of oxidation reactions in everyday life

ACIDS, BASES AND SALTS.

chemical properties of acids and bases. Similatry in acids and bases, Information about the strength of an acid or base solution, , Information about salts.

METALS AND NONMETALS

Physical and chemical properties of metals and non-metals, metals and non-metals reactions. Extraction of metals. Corrosion.Prevention of corrosion.

CARBON AND ITS COMPOUNDS

Bonding in carbon compounds-Covalent Bond, Versatile nature of carbon, Chemical properties of carbon compounds, Some important organic compounds- ethanol and ethanoic acid, soaps and detergents.

PERIODIC CLASSIFICATION OF ELEMENTS

Need for classification,Early attempts at classification of elements. Mendeleev’s Periodic Table . Modern periodic table.

Unit 2: World of Living

Life processes, Nutrition, Respiration, Transportation, Excretion.

CONTROL AND CO-ORDINATION

Nervous system in animals, Coordination in plants , Hormones in animals.

REPRODUCTION IN ORGANISMS

create exact copies of themselves by Organisms, Modes of reproduction used by single Organisms, Sexual reproduction .Reproductive health.

HEREDITY AND EVOLUTION

Accumulation of variation during reproduction, Heredity, Evolution. Speciation, Evolution and classification, Human Evolution.

Unit 3: Natural Phenomena

REFLECTION AND REFRACTION OF LIGHT

Reflection of light, Spherical mirrors, Refraction of light .

THE HUMAN EYE AND THE COLOURFUL WORLD

The Human Eye, Defects of vision and their correction, Refraction of light through a prism, Dispersion of white light by a glass prism, Atmospheric refraction, Scattering of light.

Unit 4: Effects of Current

ELECTRICITY

Electric current and circuit. Electric potential and potential difference, Circuit diagram, Ohm’s law, factors on which the resistance of a conductor depends. Resistance of a System of Resistors. heating effect of electric current ,Electric power.

MAGNETIC EFFECTS OF CURRENT

Magnetic field and field lines, Magnetic field due to current carrying conductor , Force on current carrying conductor in a Magnetic field, Electric Motor, Electromagnetic induction. Electric Generator, Domestic electric circuits.

Unit 5: Natural Resources

Good Source of energy, Conventional sources of energy, Alternative or non-conventional sources of energy, Environmental consequences.

OUR ENVIRONMENT

An Ecosystem and its components, Activities affect the Environment.

SUSTAINABLE MANAGEMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

Management of our resources, Forest and Wildlife, Water for all, coal and Petroleum, An overview of Natural resource management.

The prescribed book for RBSE class 10 Science course is Science - NCERT's Book Published under Copyright

There are no reductions in the syllabus for the year 2022-23. Therefore, students must prepare the whole syllabus.

