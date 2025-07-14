RBSE Class 12th Geography Syllabus 2025-26; Download FREE PDF

UNIT-2

THE WORLD POPULATION:DISTRIBUTION, DENSITY AND GROWTH patterns of population distribution in the world, density of population, factors influencing the distribution of Population, Populationgrowth, components of population change-births, deaths and migration, demographic transition, population control measures.

Human Development Growth and development, The four pillars of Human development, Approaches to human, development: Income approach; Welfare approach; Minimum needs approach; capabilities approach. measuring human development. The human development index (HDI). International comparisons.

Primary activities: Hunting and gathering, Pastoralism: Nomadic herding, Commercial livestock rearing. Agriculture: subsistence agriculture primitive subsistence agriculture. intensive subsistence agriculture. plantation agriculture. Extensive Commercial grain cultivation. Mixed farming. Dairy farming. Mediterranean agriculture. Market gardening and Horticulture. co-operative farming. collective farming. Mining: factors affecting mining activity. methods of mining

Secondary activities: Manufacturing, Characteristics of modern large scale manufacturing. Skill specialization, mechanization, organizational structure and stratification. Technological innovation. Uneven geographical distribution, Access to market. Access to raw material Access, access to labour supply, access to Sources of Energy. Accessibility to transport and communication facilities, Government policy. Accessibility to agglomeration Economics/Links between industries, Classification of manufacturing industries -Size based industries, Raw materials based industries, Production/Product based industries. Ownership industries,( Freelance ) Foot loose industries .

Tertiary & Quaternary activities Types of tertiary activities, trade and commerce, retail trading, wholesale trading, transport, communication, telecommunication, services, people engaged in tertiary activities, some selected examples –tourism, tourism region, Tourist Attractions, Medical services for overseas patients in India, quaternary activities. Quinary activities, outsourcing, the digital divide.

Transport & Communication Land Transport- Roads, Borderroads, railways- trans–continental railways- Trans–Siberian, Trans– Canadian, the union and pacific railway, the Australian trans–continental Railway, the orient express. water transport- sea routes- the northern Atlantic sea route, the mediterranean–indian ocean sea route, the cape of good hope sea route, the southern Atlantic sea route, the north pacific sea route, the south pacific sea route, coastal shipping. Shipping canals- the Suez Canal, the Panama Canal. Inland waterways- the Rhine waterways, the Volga waterway, the Danube waterway, the great lakes – st. lawrence seaway, the mississippi waterways. Air transport- inter-continental air routes. Pipelines, Communications- satellite communication, cyber space – internet.

International Trade History of international trade, why international trade existed, basis of international trade, balance of trade, free trade situation, dumping, world trade organization, matters related to international trade, port, type of ports- classified according to the types of traffic which they handle, depending on location, on the basis of specialized functions.