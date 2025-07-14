RBSE Class 12th Geography Syllabus 2025-26; Download FREE PDF

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the updated Class 12 syllabus for the 2025-2026 academic year. This important document is available for download in this article and on the RBSE’s official website.
The revision of the geography syllabus by the RBSE is a move to align it with current educational benchmarks. It is imperative for teachers to meticulously examine the new syllabus to adapt their lesson plans and teaching methods, guaranteeing complete coverage of the material. Students are encouraged to download and thoroughly acquaint themselves with the revised content. This will enable them to strategically plan their studies, with particular attention to any newly added or modified sections. This proactive measure underscores the RBSE's dedication to a progressive and pertinent educational system.
RBSE Class 12th Geography Syllabus 2025-26
|
UNIT-1
Human Geography-Nature and Scope Nature of Human Geography, Definitions of Human Geography, Naturalization of Human and Humanization of Nature.
|
UNIT-2
THE WORLD POPULATION:DISTRIBUTION, DENSITY AND GROWTH patterns of population distribution in the world, density of population, factors influencing the distribution of Population, Populationgrowth, components of population change-births, deaths and migration, demographic transition, population control measures.
Human Development Growth and development, The four pillars of Human development, Approaches to human, development: Income approach; Welfare approach; Minimum needs approach; capabilities approach. measuring human development. The human development index (HDI). International comparisons.
Primary activities: Hunting and gathering, Pastoralism: Nomadic herding, Commercial livestock rearing. Agriculture: subsistence agriculture primitive subsistence agriculture. intensive subsistence agriculture. plantation agriculture. Extensive Commercial grain cultivation. Mixed farming. Dairy farming. Mediterranean agriculture. Market gardening and Horticulture. co-operative farming. collective farming. Mining: factors affecting mining activity. methods of mining
Secondary activities: Manufacturing, Characteristics of modern large scale manufacturing. Skill specialization, mechanization, organizational structure and stratification. Technological innovation. Uneven geographical distribution, Access to market. Access to raw material Access, access to labour supply, access to Sources of Energy. Accessibility to transport and communication facilities, Government policy. Accessibility to agglomeration Economics/Links between industries, Classification of manufacturing industries -Size based industries, Raw materials based industries, Production/Product based industries. Ownership industries,( Freelance ) Foot loose industries .
Tertiary & Quaternary activities Types of tertiary activities, trade and commerce, retail trading, wholesale trading, transport, communication, telecommunication, services, people engaged in tertiary activities, some selected examples –tourism, tourism region, Tourist Attractions, Medical services for overseas patients in India, quaternary activities. Quinary activities, outsourcing, the digital divide.
Transport & Communication Land Transport- Roads, Borderroads, railways- trans–continental railways- Trans–Siberian, Trans– Canadian, the union and pacific railway, the Australian trans–continental Railway, the orient express. water transport- sea routes- the northern Atlantic sea route, the mediterranean–indian ocean sea route, the cape of good hope sea route, the southern Atlantic sea route, the north pacific sea route, the south pacific sea route, coastal shipping. Shipping canals- the Suez Canal, the Panama Canal. Inland waterways- the Rhine waterways, the Volga waterway, the Danube waterway, the great lakes – st. lawrence seaway, the mississippi waterways. Air transport- inter-continental air routes. Pipelines, Communications- satellite communication, cyber space – internet.
International Trade History of international trade, why international trade existed, basis of international trade, balance of trade, free trade situation, dumping, world trade organization, matters related to international trade, port, type of ports- classified according to the types of traffic which they handle, depending on location, on the basis of specialized functions.
|
Map work based on the units given above in the given Outline map of the world
|
Part 2 - India: People and Economy
|
Population: Distribution of Density, Growth and Composition Distribution of density of population, Growth of Population,regional variations in population growth, population composition - rural-urban composition, linguistic composition and linguistic classification, religious composition, composition of working population. Occupatiolnal Categories.
|
UNIT-2
Human Settlements Rural settlements, The basic differences between rural and urban settlements, types of rural settlements: • Clustered, agglomerated or nucleated,•Semi-clustered or fragmented, Hamleted, and Dispersed or isolated., urban settlements: Ancient Towns, Medieval Towns and Modern Town. Urbanisation in India Functional Classification of Towns, Smart cities Mission.
|
UNIT 3
Land Resources and Agriculture Land Use Categories, land use change in India, Common Property Resources, Agricultural land use in India, Cropping Seasons in India, Types of Farming, Foodgrains: Rice, Wheat, Jowar Maize, Bajra, Pulses, Gram, Tur (Arhar) Fibrous crops: Cotton and Jute , Other crops: Sugarcane, Tea and Coffee, oilseeds, Agricultural development in India, increase in agricultural production and development of technology, problems of Indian Agriculture.
Water Resources Water resources of India water demand and utilization, water quality depletion, water conservation and management, water pollution prevention, water recycling and reuse, watershed management, rainwater harvesting, watershed development: a reality Study, Indian National Water Policy, 2002, Jal Kranti Abhiyan (2015 -16).
Mineral and Energy Resources Types of Mineral Resources, Distribution of Minerals in India: Ferrous Mineral: Iron-Ore, Copper, Bauxite, Manganese Non-ferrous Minerals. Non-metallic Minerals Energy Resources: Conventional Sources of Energy, Unconventional Energy Sources, Conservation of Mineral Resources.
Planning and Sustainable Development in Indian Context Approches to Planning target area planning, hilly area development program, drought prone area development program, case study - coordinated tribal development program in Bharmour region, case study - Indira Gandhi Canal Command Area, sustainable nutritional development, promoting sustainable nutritional development remedy .
|
UNIT 4
Transport and Communication Major means of transport- Land Transport: Road Transport: Rail Transport, Water Transport, Inland Waterways, Ocean Routes, Air Transport, Oil & Gas Pipeline, Communication Network-Personal Communication System and Mass Communication System.
International Trade Changing Pattern of the Composion of Indias Exports, Changing Pattern of the Composion of Indias Import, Direction of trade, Sea ports as gateways of International trade.
Geographical Perspective on Selected Issues and Problems Environmental pollution: water pollution, air pollution, land pollution, noise pollution. Urban Waste Disposal Case Study- A Role Model of Restore the ecology and safeguard. Human health in Daurala.
|
Map work based on the units given above in the given Outline map of India.
RBSE Class 12th Geography Division of Marks
In the table given below is the marks distribution of the subject.
|
Particulars
|
Marks
|
Theory
|
80
|
Practical
|
20
|
Total
|
100
RBSE Class 12th Geography Syllabus 2025 Download
RBSE Class 12th Geography Important Books
-
Fundamentals of Human Geography - NCERT's Book Published under Copyright
-
India - People and Economy- NCERT's Book Published under Copyright
-
Practical Work in Geography II - NCERT's Book Published under Copyright
