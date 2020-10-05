Study at Home
Rajasthan High Court Exam Date 2020 for Chauffer & Driver Posts Released @hcraj.nic.in, Check Details Here

Rajasthan High Court has released the Screening Test Date for the Posts of Chauffer & Driver on its official website -hcraj.nic.in.

Oct 5, 2020 08:49 IST
Rajasthan High Court Chauffer Exam Date 2020
Rajasthan High Court Exam Date 2020 for Chauffer & Driver Posts: Rajasthan High Court has released the Screening Test Date for the Posts of Chauffer & Driver on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Chauffer & Driver Posts can check the Screening Test date available on the official website of Rajasthan High Court -hcraj.nic.in.

According to the short notification released by the Rajasthan High Court, the Screening Test for the Chauffer & Driver Posts will be conducted on 01 November 2020. The Schedule for the Test and Admit Card for Screening Test will be uploaded soon the official website of Rajasthan High Court. Candidates are advised to visit frequently on the official website of Rajasthan High Court for latest updates in this regard. 

Candidates who have to appear for the Screening Test for the Chauffer & Driver Posts can check the short notification available on the official website of Rajasthan High Court. You can check the same also with the direct link given below. 

Direct Link for Rajasthan High Court Exam Date 2020 for Chauffer & Driver Posts 

How to Download: Rajasthan High Court Exam Date 2020 for Chauffer & Driver Posts  Notice 

  • Visit the official website of Rajasthan High Court i.e. https://hcraj.nic.in
  • Go to the RECRUITMENT Section available on the home page.
  • Click on the link "Notice No RHC Exam cell Driver 2020 610 Dated 02-10-2020 Declaration of date for holding Screening Test for Recruitment to the post of Chauffeur Driver 2020" given on the Home Page.
  • A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the short notification.
  • Candidates should take a copy of the same for the future reference.


It is noted that Rajasthan High Court  had earlier invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Chauffeur Driver on its official website. 

