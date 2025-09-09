Rajasthan Police Constable GK Questions: Important Questions with Answers

The Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025 will be held on 13th and 14th September 2025 across various centers in the state. This exam is a golden opportunity for candidates who wish to serve in the Rajasthan Police. General Knowledge (GK) holds special importance among all the sections of the written test because it checks a candidate’s awareness of Rajasthan, India, and the world.
Solving Rajasthan Police Constable GK Questions before the exam is the best way to prepare. These questions highlight the exam pattern, improve accuracy, and build confidence. This article provides important Rajasthan Police Constable GK Questions, along with preparation guidance and strategies for success. Candidates should revise these questions carefully in the last few days before the exam.
Rajasthan Police Constable GK Questions
Practicing Rajasthan Police Constable GK Questions helps candidates understand the type of questions that can appear in the Rajasthan Police Constable exam. GK is a scoring subject because most answers are fact-based and require quick recall. Regular practice also ensures that candidates stay updated with Rajasthan’s history, geography, polity, economy, and current affairs.
The following are some Rajasthan Police Constable expected questions for the upcoming exam:
Question 1: Which of the following rivers does not flow into the Bay of Bengal?
A) Krishna
B) Godavari
C) Mahanadi
D) Sabarmati
Answer: Sabarmati
Question 2: Which religion did Emperor Ashoka accept after the Kalinga War?
A) Buddhism
B) Jainism
C) Christianity
D) Hinduism
Answer: Buddhism
Question 3: Which of the following options is not correctly matched?
A) Barauli Temple – Rawatbhata
B) Eklingji Temple – Jaipur
C) Abhaneri Temple – Dausa
D) Rishabhdev Temple – Udaipur
Answer: Eklingji Temple – Jaipur
Question 4: Where is the National Mustard Research Center located in Rajasthan?
A) Udaipur
B) Bharatpur
C) Jaipur
D) Bikaner
Answer: Bharatpur
Question 5: Jhum cultivation in Rajasthan is known as _______.
A) Migot
B) Loaa
C) Walra
D) Nihar
Answer: Walra
Question 6: Which mineral, found in Rajasthan, contributes 100% to the production of this mineral in India?
A) Wollastonite
B) Gypsum
C) Asbestos
D) Rock Phosphate
Answer: Wollastonite
Question 7: Which was the capital of Matsya Mahajanapada?
A) Viratnagar
B) Shaktimati
C) Paatan
D) Ujjayini
Answer: Viratnagar
Question 8: In which part of India are the Garo Hills located?
A) North
B) North-East
C) South
D) South-West
Answer: North-East
Question 9: Who was the first Speaker of Lok Sabha?
A) Sardar Hukam Singh
B) Neelam Sanjiv Reddy
C) Balram Jakhar
D) Ganesh Vasudev Mavalankar
Answer: Ganesh Vasudev Mavalankar
Question 10: Which of the following Indus Valley sites is located in Rajasthan?
A) Kotdiji
B) Dholavira
C) Kalibangan
D) Ropar
Answer: Kalibangan
Question 11: Who founded the city of Jaipur?
A) Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II
B) Ishwar Singh II
C) Madho Singh
D) Pratap Singh
Answer: Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II
Question 12: In which year was the Rajasthan Panchayat Act implemented?
A) 1953
B) 1935
C) 1963
D) 1936
Answer: 1953
Question 13: On which river is the Bankli Dam situated?
A) Luni River
B) Kali Singh River
C) Sahibi River
D) Sukri River
Answer: Sukri River
Question 14: In which city is the Central Arid Zone Research Institute (CAZRI) located?
A) Bikaner
B) Jaisalmer
C) Jodhpur
D) Jaipur
Answer: Jodhpur
Question 15: In which year did the Indian Postal and Telegraph Department issue a postage stamp in honour of Pandit Hiralal Shastri?
A) 1976
B) 1979
C) 1967
D) 1966
Answer: 1976
Question 16: Who was the first woman Prime Minister of India?
A) Sarojini Naidu
B) Sonia Gandhi
C) Indira Gandhi
D) Pratibha Patil
Answer: Indira Gandhi
Question 17: Which fort of Rajasthan is known as the "Golden Fort"?
A) Chittorgarh Fort
B) Mehrangarh Fort
C) Jaisalmer Fort
D) Kumbhalgarh Fort
Answer: Jaisalmer Fort
Question 18: In which year did Rajasthan become a full-fledged state of India?
A) 1947
B) 1949
C) 1956
D) 1962
Answer: 1956
Question 19: The famous dance ‘Ghoomar’ belongs to which region of Rajasthan?
A) Mewar
B) Marwar
C) Shekhawati
D) Hadoti
Answer: Mewar
Question 20: Who was the first Chief Minister of Rajasthan?
A) Mohanlal Sukhadia
B) Hiralal Shastri
C) Barkatullah Khan
D) Jai Narayan Vyas
Answer: Hiralal Shastri
Preparation Tips for Rajasthan Police Constable GK Section
The following are some preparation tips for the Rajasthan Police Constable GK Section:
-
Revise important topics from Rajasthan's history, geography, and culture.
-
Focus on the previous year Rajasthan Police Constable GK Questions to understand the pattern.
-
Keep a separate notebook for important facts.
-
Read newspapers and current affairs updates daily.
-
Practice mock tests in a timed environment.
