Rajasthan Police Constable GK Questions: Important Questions with Answers

Rajasthan Police Constable GK Questions are an important part of the 2025 exam. Candidates must practice these questions to improve accuracy, recall important facts, and perform well in the Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 exam. This article provides solved questions, free PDFs in Hindi and English to download, and simple preparation tips.

The Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025 will be held on 13th and 14th September 2025 across various centers in the state. This exam is a golden opportunity for candidates who wish to serve in the Rajasthan Police. General Knowledge (GK) holds special importance among all the sections of the written test because it checks a candidate’s awareness of Rajasthan, India, and the world.

Solving Rajasthan Police Constable GK Questions before the exam is the best way to prepare. These questions highlight the exam pattern, improve accuracy, and build confidence. This article provides important Rajasthan Police Constable GK Questions, along with preparation guidance and strategies for success. Candidates should revise these questions carefully in the last few days before the exam.

Practicing Rajasthan Police Constable GK Questions helps candidates understand the type of questions that can appear in the Rajasthan Police Constable exam. GK is a scoring subject because most answers are fact-based and require quick recall. Regular practice also ensures that candidates stay updated with Rajasthan’s history, geography, polity, economy, and current affairs.

The following are some Rajasthan Police Constable expected questions for the upcoming exam:

Question 1: Which of the following rivers does not flow into the Bay of Bengal?

A) Krishna

B) Godavari

C) Mahanadi

D) Sabarmati

Answer: Sabarmati

Question 2: Which religion did Emperor Ashoka accept after the Kalinga War?

A) Buddhism

B) Jainism

C) Christianity

D) Hinduism

Answer: Buddhism

Question 3: Which of the following options is not correctly matched?

A) Barauli Temple – Rawatbhata

B) Eklingji Temple – Jaipur

C) Abhaneri Temple – Dausa

D) Rishabhdev Temple – Udaipur

Answer: Eklingji Temple – Jaipur

Question 4: Where is the National Mustard Research Center located in Rajasthan?

A) Udaipur

B) Bharatpur

C) Jaipur

D) Bikaner

Answer: Bharatpur

Question 5: Jhum cultivation in Rajasthan is known as _______.

A) Migot

B) Loaa

C) Walra

D) Nihar

Answer: Walra

Question 6: Which mineral, found in Rajasthan, contributes 100% to the production of this mineral in India?

A) Wollastonite

B) Gypsum

C) Asbestos

D) Rock Phosphate

Answer: Wollastonite

Question 7: Which was the capital of Matsya Mahajanapada?

A) Viratnagar

B) Shaktimati

C) Paatan

D) Ujjayini

Answer: Viratnagar

Question 8: In which part of India are the Garo Hills located?

A) North

B) North-East

C) South

D) South-West

Answer: North-East

Question 9: Who was the first Speaker of Lok Sabha?

A) Sardar Hukam Singh

B) Neelam Sanjiv Reddy

C) Balram Jakhar

D) Ganesh Vasudev Mavalankar

Answer: Ganesh Vasudev Mavalankar

Question 10: Which of the following Indus Valley sites is located in Rajasthan?

A) Kotdiji

B) Dholavira

C) Kalibangan

D) Ropar

Answer: Kalibangan

Question 11: Who founded the city of Jaipur?

A) Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II

B) Ishwar Singh II

C) Madho Singh

D) Pratap Singh

Answer: Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II

Question 12: In which year was the Rajasthan Panchayat Act implemented?

A) 1953

B) 1935

C) 1963

D) 1936

Answer: 1953

Question 13: On which river is the Bankli Dam situated?

A) Luni River

B) Kali Singh River

C) Sahibi River

D) Sukri River

Answer: Sukri River

Question 14: In which city is the Central Arid Zone Research Institute (CAZRI) located?

A) Bikaner

B) Jaisalmer

C) Jodhpur

D) Jaipur

Answer: Jodhpur

Question 15: In which year did the Indian Postal and Telegraph Department issue a postage stamp in honour of Pandit Hiralal Shastri?

A) 1976

B) 1979

C) 1967

D) 1966

Answer: 1976

Question 16: Who was the first woman Prime Minister of India?

A) Sarojini Naidu

B) Sonia Gandhi

C) Indira Gandhi

D) Pratibha Patil

Answer: Indira Gandhi

Question 17: Which fort of Rajasthan is known as the "Golden Fort"?

A) Chittorgarh Fort

B) Mehrangarh Fort

C) Jaisalmer Fort

D) Kumbhalgarh Fort

Answer: Jaisalmer Fort

Question 18: In which year did Rajasthan become a full-fledged state of India?

A) 1947

B) 1949

C) 1956

D) 1962

Answer: 1956

Question 19: The famous dance ‘Ghoomar’ belongs to which region of Rajasthan?

A) Mewar

B) Marwar

C) Shekhawati

D) Hadoti

Answer: Mewar

Question 20: Who was the first Chief Minister of Rajasthan?

A) Mohanlal Sukhadia

B) Hiralal Shastri

C) Barkatullah Khan

D) Jai Narayan Vyas

Answer: Hiralal Shastri

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Centre 2025

Rajasthan Police Constable GK Questions PDF

Many candidates prefer having all important questions in one place for quick revision before the exam. Rajasthan Police Constable GK Questions PDF in Hindi and English both is provide in the table below.

Rajasthan Police Constable GK Questions PDF (English)

Download PDF

Rajasthan Police Constable GK Questions PDF (Hindi)

Download PDF

Preparation Tips for Rajasthan Police Constable GK Section

The following are some preparation tips for the Rajasthan Police Constable GK Section:

  • Revise important topics from Rajasthan's history, geography, and culture.

  • Focus on the previous year Rajasthan Police Constable GK Questions to understand the pattern.

  • Keep a separate notebook for important facts.

  • Read newspapers and current affairs updates daily.

  • Practice mock tests in a timed environment.

