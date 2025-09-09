Rajasthan Police Constable GK Questions: Important Questions with Answers

The Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025 will be held on 13th and 14th September 2025 across various centers in the state. This exam is a golden opportunity for candidates who wish to serve in the Rajasthan Police. General Knowledge (GK) holds special importance among all the sections of the written test because it checks a candidate’s awareness of Rajasthan, India, and the world. Solving Rajasthan Police Constable GK Questions before the exam is the best way to prepare. These questions highlight the exam pattern, improve accuracy, and build confidence. This article provides important Rajasthan Police Constable GK Questions, along with preparation guidance and strategies for success. Candidates should revise these questions carefully in the last few days before the exam. Rajasthan Police Constable GK Questions

Practicing Rajasthan Police Constable GK Questions helps candidates understand the type of questions that can appear in the Rajasthan Police Constable exam. GK is a scoring subject because most answers are fact-based and require quick recall. Regular practice also ensures that candidates stay updated with Rajasthan’s history, geography, polity, economy, and current affairs. The following are some Rajasthan Police Constable expected questions for the upcoming exam: Question 1: Which of the following rivers does not flow into the Bay of Bengal? A) Krishna B) Godavari C) Mahanadi D) Sabarmati Answer: Sabarmati Question 2: Which religion did Emperor Ashoka accept after the Kalinga War? A) Buddhism B) Jainism C) Christianity D) Hinduism Answer: Buddhism Question 3: Which of the following options is not correctly matched?

A) Barauli Temple – Rawatbhata B) Eklingji Temple – Jaipur C) Abhaneri Temple – Dausa D) Rishabhdev Temple – Udaipur Answer: Eklingji Temple – Jaipur Question 4: Where is the National Mustard Research Center located in Rajasthan? A) Udaipur B) Bharatpur C) Jaipur D) Bikaner Answer: Bharatpur Question 5: Jhum cultivation in Rajasthan is known as _______. A) Migot B) Loaa C) Walra D) Nihar Answer: Walra Question 6: Which mineral, found in Rajasthan, contributes 100% to the production of this mineral in India? A) Wollastonite B) Gypsum C) Asbestos D) Rock Phosphate Answer: Wollastonite Question 7: Which was the capital of Matsya Mahajanapada? A) Viratnagar B) Shaktimati C) Paatan D) Ujjayini Answer: Viratnagar Question 8: In which part of India are the Garo Hills located? A) North B) North-East C) South D) South-West Answer: North-East

Question 9: Who was the first Speaker of Lok Sabha? A) Sardar Hukam Singh B) Neelam Sanjiv Reddy C) Balram Jakhar D) Ganesh Vasudev Mavalankar Answer: Ganesh Vasudev Mavalankar Question 10: Which of the following Indus Valley sites is located in Rajasthan? A) Kotdiji B) Dholavira C) Kalibangan D) Ropar Answer: Kalibangan Question 11: Who founded the city of Jaipur? A) Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II B) Ishwar Singh II C) Madho Singh D) Pratap Singh Answer: Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II Question 12: In which year was the Rajasthan Panchayat Act implemented? A) 1953 B) 1935 C) 1963 D) 1936 Answer: 1953 Question 13: On which river is the Bankli Dam situated? A) Luni River B) Kali Singh River C) Sahibi River D) Sukri River Answer: Sukri River Question 14: In which city is the Central Arid Zone Research Institute (CAZRI) located? A) Bikaner

B) Jaisalmer C) Jodhpur D) Jaipur Answer: Jodhpur Question 15: In which year did the Indian Postal and Telegraph Department issue a postage stamp in honour of Pandit Hiralal Shastri? A) 1976 B) 1979 C) 1967 D) 1966 Answer: 1976 Question 16: Who was the first woman Prime Minister of India? A) Sarojini Naidu B) Sonia Gandhi C) Indira Gandhi D) Pratibha Patil Answer: Indira Gandhi Question 17: Which fort of Rajasthan is known as the "Golden Fort"? A) Chittorgarh Fort B) Mehrangarh Fort C) Jaisalmer Fort D) Kumbhalgarh Fort Answer: Jaisalmer Fort Question 18: In which year did Rajasthan become a full-fledged state of India? A) 1947 B) 1949 C) 1956 D) 1962 Answer: 1956 Question 19: The famous dance ‘Ghoomar’ belongs to which region of Rajasthan? A) Mewar B) Marwar C) Shekhawati D) Hadoti Answer: Mewar Question 20: Who was the first Chief Minister of Rajasthan?