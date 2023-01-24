Rajasthan High Court Exam Date 2023 Released: Check JA , JJA and Clerk Schedule Here

Rajasthan High Court Exam Date 2023 has been released at Candidates can check the exam dates for Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA), Junior Assistant (JA) and Clerk Grade 2 in this article.

Rajasthan High Court Exam Date 2023: Rajasthan High Court (RHC) announced the exam dates for the post of Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA), Junior Assistant (JA) and Clerk Grade 2. Candidates who applied for Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2022 can check the exam dates in this article below:

According to the official notice, RHC Exam for the said posts will be held on 02 March 2023 (Sunday) and 19 March 2023 (Sunday).

Rajasthan High Court Admit Card 2023

The candidates are required to download the RHC Admit Card in order to appear for the exam The admit cards will be available on the official website of the court i.e. hcraj.nic.in. Rajasthan High Court Admit Card Link is expected in the month of February 2023. The official notice reads, “Schedule of Written Test and Admission Cards shall be uploaded soon. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of this court.”

Rajasthan High Court is conducting the exam for the recruitment of 320 Junior Judicial Assistants in Rajasthan High Court, 18 Junior Assistants in State Legal Service Authority, 343 Junior Assistant Non-TSP in District Legal Services Authorities including Taluka Legal Services Committees and Lok Adalat, 17 Junior Assistant TSP in District Legal Services Authorities including Taluka Legal Services Committees and Lok Adalat, 4 Clerk in Rajasthan State Judicial Academy and 2054 Clerks in Clerks in District Court.

Online Applications were invited by the court from 22 August 2022 on the official website of RHC. The last date of application was 22 September 2023.