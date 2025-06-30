Rajasthan High Court Peon Salary 2025: In-hand Per Month Salary & Job Profile

Rajasthan High Court Peon Salary: The Rajasthan High Court has invited applications to fill 5670 vacancies for the recruitment of Class 4/Peon posts. It is an excellent opportunity for all 10th pass candidates looking for a stable job and respectful work. Those who clear all selection phases will be appointed as Probationer Trainees with a fixed monthly remuneration of Rs 12,400. After the probation period, they will receive the monthly salary as per the pay matrix level, i.e. L-01. The selected candidates will also receive various perks and allowances as part of their annual package. They should also review the job profile to determine the responsibilities and skill set associated with the role. Scroll down to learn more about the Rajasthan High Court Peon salary, job profile, allowances, and other details.

Rajasthan High Court Peon Salary Structure The salary structure of Rajasthan High Court Peon can help you understand the financial benefits and growth opportunities. As per the official notification, the pay scale for the Peon post will range from Rs 17,700 to Rs 56,200 under pay level L-01. The salary structure provides valuable information about basic pay, grade pay, in-hand salary, allowances, deductions, and much more. Given below is the complete breakdown of the Rajasthan High Court Peon Salary: Particular Amount Fixed Remuneration (During Probation) Rs 12,400 per month Pay Scale (After Probation) Rs 17,700 to Rs 56,200 Pay Matrix Level L-01 Basic Pay Rs 17,700 Maximum Basic Pay Rs 56,200 Allowances DA, HRA, etc Rajasthan High Court Peon Salary in Hand

Initially, the candidates will be recruited as Probationer Trainees with a fixed remuneration of Rs 12,400 per month. After the successful completion of the probation period, the Rajasthan High Court Peon salary shall be structured according to the pay scale of Rs 17,700 to Rs 56,200 under pay level L-01. It means that they will receive basic pay of Rs 17,700, which may increase up to Rs 56,200 per month, depending on their year of service, performance, etc. In addition to the basic pay, they will also receive various perks and allowances that may increase their overall salary package. Also, check: Rajasthan High Court Peon Vacancy Rajasthan High Court Peon Salary: Perks & Allowances The selected candidates might be entitled to various benefits, perks, and allowances as amended by the State Government from time to time. These allowances contribute to an enhanced monthly salary and standard of living. The list of allowances that may be included in the Rajasthan High Court Peon salary is as follows:

Dearness Allowances

House Rent Allowances

Travel Allowances

Medical Allowances, etc Rajasthan High Court Peon Probation Period The selected candidates will undergo probation after joining the post. The probation period will be 2 years. During the probationary period, their work performance, ethics, and behaviour will be assessed by the higher authorities. Upon successful completion of the probation period, they will be confirmed for the designated role. Rajasthan High Court Peon Job Profile The primary role of the RHC Peon post is to ensure the smooth functionality of the High Court. They will have to perform all the basic administrative duties and other tasks allocated by the seniors. Some of the roles and responsibilities included in the Rajasthan High Court Peon Job Profile are as follows: