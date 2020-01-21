Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 5060 Constable Posts through Sports Quota @police.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Rajasthan Police, once again, has published the recruitment notification for Constable Posts. This time, the applications are invited from the sportsperson. More than 5000 vacancies are notified for Rajasthan Police Sports Quota Recruitment in Jaipur, Commissionerate Jaipur, Bhiwadi, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Rajsamand, Chittorgarh, Barmer, Delhi, Pali, Kota, Baran, Jhalawar, Bikaner, Churu, Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Banswara, Udaipur, Dungarpur, Partapgarh, Sirohi, Jodhpur, Dholpur, Tonk etc.
Online Applications are invited from 02 February 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can submit Rajasthan Police Constable Application on or before on or before 03 March 2020. Rajasthan Police Official website https://www.police.rajasthan.gov.in.
Candidates seeking to apply for Rajasthan Police Constable through Sports Quota should be 10th class passed (8th passed for RSC/ MBC Bataliyan) and have participated in International Tournament/Championship.
Selected candidates will be paid Rs. 14,600 per month.
More details on Rajasthan Police Recruitment for 5000+ Posts through the article given below.
Rajasthan Police Constable Notification 2020
Rajasthan Police Constable Online Application- to active on 2 Feb
Rajasthan Police Constable Vacancy Details
Constable - 5060 Posts
|
Location
|
General
|
Driver
|
Meritorious Players
|
Commissionerate Jaipur
|
535
|
10
|
Bhiwadi
|
152
|
3
|
Ajmer
|
122
|
2
|
Bhilwara
|
117
|
2
|
Rajasamand
|
80
|
1
|
Chittorgardh
|
77
|
1
|
Barmer
|
59
|
10
|
1
|
Pali
|
85
|
12
|
1
|
Kota Urban
|
111
|
2
|
Kota Rural
|
219
|
20
|
4
|
Baran
|
49
|
24
|
1
|
Jhalawar
|
118
|
2
|
Bikaner
|
85
|
11
|
1
|
Churu
|
59
|
15
|
1
|
Shri Ganganager
|
107
|
10
|
2
|
Hanumangarh
|
105
|
2
|
GRP Ajmer
|
124
|
10
|
2
|
MBC Kherwara TSP
|
97
|
1
|
MBC Banswara TSP
|
70
|
1
|
Udaipur TSP
|
772
|
33
|
16
|
Dungarpur TSP
|
160
|
3
|
Pratapgarh TSP
|
124
|
2
|
Sirohi TSP
|
173
|
12
|
3
|
Banswara TSP
|
204
|
4
|
1st Battalion RSC, Jodhpur
|
86
|
15
|
2
|
2nd Battalion RSC, Kota
|
109
|
11
|
2
|
3rd Battalion RSC, Bikaner
|
47
|
14
|
1
|
4th Battalion RSC, Jaipur
|
83
|
13
|
1
|
5th Battalion RSC, Jaipur
|
88
|
13
|
2
|
6th Battalion RSC, Dholpur
|
166
|
3
|
7th Battalion RSC, Bharatpur
|
53
|
1
|
8th Battalion RSC, Delhi
|
48
|
12
|
1
|
9th Battalion RSC, Tonk
|
64
|
13
|
1
|
10th Battalion RSC, Bikaner
|
62
|
1
|
11th Battalion RSC, Delhi
|
52
|
1
|
Handi Rani Women's Battalion, Ajmer
|
65
|
1
|
Total
|
4727
|
248
|
85
Pay Scale:
Rs. 14600 per month (Pay matrix-Level-5)
Rajasthan Police Constable 2020 Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application – 02 February 2020
- Last Date of Application – 03 March 2020
Rajasthan Police Constable 2020 Educational Qualification
- Distt Police – 10th class passed or equivalent thereof from a recongised school/examining body
- RAC/MBC Bns - 8th class passed from a recognised school
- Knowledge of Devenagari Lipi in Hindi & Knowledge of Rajanthan Culture.
- Candidates should be a resident of Rajasthan
Physical Eligibility
Common Area
Male
- Height - 168 cm
- Chest : 81 cms (5 cm expansion)
Female
- Height - 152 cm
- Weight : 47.5 kgs
Sahariya tribals of Bara district
Male
- Height - 160 cm
- Chest : 74 cms (5 cm expansion)
Female
- Height - 145 cm
- Weight : 43 kgs
Rajasthan Police Constable 2020 Selection Process
The selection will be done on the basis of Physical Test and Trial Test.
Rajasthan Police Constable 2020 Application Process
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment from 02 February 2020 to 03 March 2020