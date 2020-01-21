Search

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 5060 Constable Posts through Sports Quota @police.rajasthan.gov.in

Jan 21, 2020 16:27 IST
Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020
Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Rajasthan Police, once again, has published the recruitment notification for Constable Posts. This time, the applications are invited from the sportsperson. More than 5000 vacancies are notified for Rajasthan Police Sports Quota Recruitment in Jaipur, Commissionerate Jaipur, Bhiwadi, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Rajsamand, Chittorgarh, Barmer, Delhi, Pali, Kota, Baran, Jhalawar, Bikaner, Churu, Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Banswara, Udaipur, Dungarpur, Partapgarh, Sirohi, Jodhpur, Dholpur, Tonk etc.

Online Applications are invited from 02 February 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can submit Rajasthan Police Constable Application on or before  on or before 03 March 2020. Rajasthan Police Official website https://www.police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates seeking to apply for Rajasthan Police Constable through Sports Quota should be 10th class passed (8th passed for RSC/ MBC Bataliyan) and have participated in International Tournament/Championship.

Selected candidates will be paid Rs. 14,600 per month.

More details on Rajasthan Police Recruitment for 5000+ Posts through the article given below.

Rajasthan Police Constable Notification 2020

Rajasthan Police Constable Online Application-  to active on 2 Feb

Rajasthan Police Constable Vacancy Details

Constable - 5060 Posts

Location

General 

Driver 

Meritorious Players

Commissionerate Jaipur

535

10

Bhiwadi 

152

3

Ajmer

122

2

Bhilwara

117

2

Rajasamand 

80

1

Chittorgardh

77 

1

Barmer

59

10

1

Pali

85

12

1

Kota Urban

111

2

Kota Rural

219

20

4

Baran  

49

24

1

Jhalawar 

118

2

Bikaner

85

11

1

Churu

59

15

1

Shri Ganganager

107

10

2

Hanumangarh 

105

2

GRP Ajmer 

124

10

2

MBC Kherwara TSP

97

1

MBC Banswara TSP

70

1

Udaipur TSP 

772

33

16

Dungarpur TSP

160

3

Pratapgarh TSP

124

2

Sirohi TSP

173

12

3

Banswara TSP

204

4

1st Battalion RSC, Jodhpur

86

15

2

2nd Battalion RSC, Kota

109

11

2

3rd Battalion RSC, Bikaner

47

14

1

4th Battalion RSC, Jaipur

83

13

1

5th Battalion RSC, Jaipur

88

13

2

6th Battalion RSC, Dholpur

166

3

7th Battalion RSC, Bharatpur

53

1

8th Battalion RSC, Delhi 

48

12

1

9th Battalion RSC, Tonk 

64

13

1

10th Battalion RSC, Bikaner

62

1

11th Battalion RSC, Delhi

52

1

Handi Rani Women's Battalion, Ajmer

65

1

Total

4727

248

85

Pay Scale:

Rs. 14600 per month (Pay matrix-Level-5) 

Rajasthan Police Constable 2020 Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application – 02 February 2020
  • Last Date of Application – 03 March 2020  

Rajasthan Police Constable 2020 Educational Qualification

  • Distt Police – 10th class passed or equivalent thereof from a recongised school/examining body
  • RAC/MBC Bns - 8th class passed from a recognised school
  • Knowledge of Devenagari Lipi in Hindi & Knowledge of Rajanthan Culture.
  • Candidates should be a resident of Rajasthan

Physical Eligibility

Common Area

Male

  • Height - 168 cm
  • Chest : 81 cms (5 cm expansion)

Female

  • Height - 152 cm
  • Weight : 47.5 kgs

Sahariya tribals of Bara district

Male

  • Height - 160 cm
  • Chest : 74 cms (5 cm expansion)

Female

  • Height - 145 cm
  • Weight : 43 kgs

Rajasthan Police Constable 2020 Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of Physical Test and Trial Test.

Rajasthan Police Constable 2020 Application Process

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment from 02 February 2020 to 03 March 2020

 

