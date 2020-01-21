Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 5060 Constable Posts through Sports Quota @police.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Rajasthan Police, once again, has published the recruitment notification for Constable Posts. This time, the applications are invited from the sportsperson. More than 5000 vacancies are notified for Rajasthan Police Sports Quota Recruitment in Jaipur, Commissionerate Jaipur, Bhiwadi, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Rajsamand, Chittorgarh, Barmer, Delhi, Pali, Kota, Baran, Jhalawar, Bikaner, Churu, Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Banswara, Udaipur, Dungarpur, Partapgarh, Sirohi, Jodhpur, Dholpur, Tonk etc.

Online Applications are invited from 02 February 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can submit Rajasthan Police Constable Application on or before on or before 03 March 2020. Rajasthan Police Official website https://www.police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates seeking to apply for Rajasthan Police Constable through Sports Quota should be 10th class passed (8th passed for RSC/ MBC Bataliyan) and have participated in International Tournament/Championship.

Selected candidates will be paid Rs. 14,600 per month.

More details on Rajasthan Police Recruitment for 5000+ Posts through the article given below.

Rajasthan Police Constable Notification 2020

Rajasthan Police Constable Online Application- to active on 2 Feb

Rajasthan Police Constable Vacancy Details

Constable - 5060 Posts

Location General Driver Meritorious Players Commissionerate Jaipur 535 10 Bhiwadi 152 3 Ajmer 122 2 Bhilwara 117 2 Rajasamand 80 1 Chittorgardh 77 1 Barmer 59 10 1 Pali 85 12 1 Kota Urban 111 2 Kota Rural 219 20 4 Baran 49 24 1 Jhalawar 118 2 Bikaner 85 11 1 Churu 59 15 1 Shri Ganganager 107 10 2 Hanumangarh 105 2 GRP Ajmer 124 10 2 MBC Kherwara TSP 97 1 MBC Banswara TSP 70 1 Udaipur TSP 772 33 16 Dungarpur TSP 160 3 Pratapgarh TSP 124 2 Sirohi TSP 173 12 3 Banswara TSP 204 4 1st Battalion RSC, Jodhpur 86 15 2 2nd Battalion RSC, Kota 109 11 2 3rd Battalion RSC, Bikaner 47 14 1 4th Battalion RSC, Jaipur 83 13 1 5th Battalion RSC, Jaipur 88 13 2 6th Battalion RSC, Dholpur 166 3 7th Battalion RSC, Bharatpur 53 1 8th Battalion RSC, Delhi 48 12 1 9th Battalion RSC, Tonk 64 13 1 10th Battalion RSC, Bikaner 62 1 11th Battalion RSC, Delhi 52 1 Handi Rani Women's Battalion, Ajmer 65 1 Total 4727 248 85

Pay Scale:

Rs. 14600 per month (Pay matrix-Level-5)

Rajasthan Police Constable 2020 Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application – 02 February 2020

Last Date of Application – 03 March 2020

Rajasthan Police Constable 2020 Educational Qualification

Distt Police – 10th class passed or equivalent thereof from a recongised school/examining body

RAC/MBC Bns - 8th class passed from a recognised school

Knowledge of Devenagari Lipi in Hindi & Knowledge of Rajanthan Culture.

Candidates should be a resident of Rajasthan

Physical Eligibility

Common Area

Male

Height - 168 cm

Chest : 81 cms (5 cm expansion)

Female

Height - 152 cm

Weight : 47.5 kgs

Sahariya tribals of Bara district

Male

Height - 160 cm

Chest : 74 cms (5 cm expansion)

Female

Height - 145 cm

Weight : 43 kgs

Rajasthan Police Constable 2020 Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of Physical Test and Trial Test.

Rajasthan Police Constable 2020 Application Process

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment from 02 February 2020 to 03 March 2020