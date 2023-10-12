Rajasthan Pollution Control Board Recruitment 2023 Notification For 114 Law Officers, Juinor Scientific Officers and Junior Environment Engineers Apply Online Link

Rajasthan Pollution Control Board Recruitment Notification 2023 is out for 114 Law Officers, Juinor Scientific Officers and Junior Environment Engineers on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details.

Rajasthan Pollution Control Board Recruitment 2023: The Rajasthan Pollution Control Board (RPSB) has released the recruitment notification for 114 Law Officers, Juinor Scientific Officers and Junior Environment Engineers vacancies on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts starts on October 18 on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is November 17. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - environment.rajasthan.gov.in

The selection process for announced vacancies will be done through an online test and document verification. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

RPCB Junior Scientific Officer and Other Posts

Rajasthan Pollution Control Board notification for the recruitment of 114 Law Officers, Juinor Scientific Officers and Junior Environment Engineers has been released. The application process for the post will start from October 18.

Rajasthan Pollution Control Board Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Rajasthan Pollution Control Board Posts Name Law Officers Junior Scientific Officers Junior Environment Engineers Total Vacancies 114 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on October 5, 2023 Application Start Date October 18, 2023 Application End Date November 17, 2023 Selection process Online Test Document Verification

RPCB Junior Scientific Officer and Other Posts Notification PDF

What is the Application Fee For RPCB Junior Scientific Officer and Other Posts?

Candidates can fill out the Rajasthan Pollution Control Board application form from the official website. There will be no application fees charged from any candidate whosoever applying for the posts

Vacancies For RPCB Junior Scientific Officer and Other Posts

Particular Vacancy Law Officer 02 Junior Scientific Officer 59 Junior Environment Engineer 53 Total Vacancies 114

What is the RPCB Junior Scientific Officer and Other Posts Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for Rajasthan Pollution Control Board Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the Rajasthan Pollution Control Board Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Educational Qualification

Law Officer-II:-

Must be a Law graduate from a University established by law in India or its equivalent with three three-year course of proficiency degree.

Junior Scientific Officer:-

First Class M.Sc./M.S. in any branch of Chemistry/Soil Science/Environmental Science/Microbiology after B.Sc./B.S. in any discipline of Science from a University established by Law in India or a Foreign Qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Junior Environmental Engineer:-

M.Tech./M.E. degree in Environmental Engineering after B.Tech./B.E. degree in Biotechnology/Chemical/Civil/Mining/Environmental/Textile Engineering from a University established by Law in India or Foreign Qualification recognized as equivalent thereto or a First Class B.Tech./B.E. Degree in any of the above branches of Engineering from a University established by Law in India or a Foreign Qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Age Limit:

The candidate who is applying for the posts should be between 18 and 40 years of age as of January 1, 2024. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category (SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/XSM) candidates as per govt. Norms.

RPCB Junior Scientific Officer and Other Posts Selection Process

The Rajasthan Pollution Control Board 2023 selection will be done in two parts.

Online Test Document Verification

RPCB Junior Scientific Officer and Other Posts Salary 2023

The selected candidates for the post of Law Officer and Junior Scientific Officer will be as per Level 12 of the 7th Pay Commission and for Junior Environment Engineer will be according to Level 10 of the 7th Pay Commission.

Steps to Apply for the RPCB Junior Scientific Officer and Other Posts

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - environment.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “RPCB Junior Scientific Officer” apply button

Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form.

Step 4: Pay the required fees

Step 5: Download and print the application fees for future reference