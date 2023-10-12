Rajasthan Pollution Control Board Jobs 2023 Apply for 114 Vacancies

Rajasthan Pollution Control Board Recruitment 2023 Notification For 114 Law Officers, Juinor Scientific Officers and Junior Environment Engineers Apply Online Link

Rajasthan Pollution Control Board Recruitment Notification 2023 is out for 114 Law Officers, Juinor Scientific Officers and Junior Environment Engineers on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details.

RPCB Law Officer, Junior Scientific Officer, Junior Environment Engineer Recruitment 2023
RPCB Law Officer, Junior Scientific Officer, Junior Environment Engineer Recruitment 2023

Rajasthan Pollution Control Board Recruitment 2023: The Rajasthan Pollution Control Board (RPSB) has released the recruitment notification for 114 Law Officers, Juinor Scientific Officers and Junior Environment Engineers vacancies on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts starts on October 18 on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is November 17. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - environment.rajasthan.gov.in

The selection process for announced vacancies will be done through an online test and document verification. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

RPCB Junior Scientific Officer and Other Posts

Rajasthan Pollution Control Board notification for the recruitment of 114 Law Officers, Juinor Scientific Officers and Junior Environment Engineers has been released. The application process for the post will start from October 18. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

Career Counseling

Rajasthan Pollution Control Board Recruitment 2023

Recruitment Authority

Rajasthan Pollution Control Board

Posts Name

Law Officers

Junior Scientific Officers 

Junior Environment Engineers

Total Vacancies

114

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

October 5, 2023

Application Start Date

October 18, 2023

Application End Date

November 17, 2023

Selection process

Online Test

Document Verification

RPCB Junior Scientific Officer and Other Posts Notification PDF

Candidates can download the Rajasthan Pollution Control Board Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 114 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of Rajasthan Pollution Control Board Recruitment 2023 through the link given below. 

Law Officers, Junior Scientific Officers and Junior Environment Engineers

Download PDF

What is the Application Fee For RPCB Junior Scientific Officer and Other Posts?

Candidates can fill out the Rajasthan Pollution Control Board application form from the official website. There will be no application fees charged from any candidate whosoever applying for the posts

Vacancies For RPCB Junior Scientific Officer and Other Posts

A total of 114 vacancies were announced by Rajasthan Pollution Control Board for Engineering Executive Trainees. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Particular

Vacancy

Law Officer

02

Junior Scientific Officer

59

Junior Environment Engineer

53

Total Vacancies

114

What is the RPCB Junior Scientific Officer and Other Posts Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for Rajasthan Pollution Control Board Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the Rajasthan Pollution Control Board Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Educational Qualification

Law Officer-II:-

Must be a Law graduate from a University established by law in India or its equivalent with three three-year course of proficiency degree.

Junior Scientific Officer:-

First Class M.Sc./M.S. in any branch of Chemistry/Soil Science/Environmental Science/Microbiology after B.Sc./B.S. in any discipline of Science from a University established by Law in India or a Foreign Qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Junior Environmental Engineer:-

M.Tech./M.E. degree in Environmental Engineering after B.Tech./B.E. degree in Biotechnology/Chemical/Civil/Mining/Environmental/Textile Engineering from a University established by Law in India or Foreign Qualification recognized as equivalent thereto or a First Class B.Tech./B.E. Degree in any of the above branches of Engineering from a University established by Law in India or a Foreign Qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Age Limit:

The candidate who is applying for the posts should be between 18 and 40 years of age as of January 1, 2024. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category (SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/XSM) candidates as per govt. Norms.

RPCB Junior Scientific Officer and Other Posts Selection Process

The Rajasthan Pollution Control Board 2023 selection will be done in two parts. 

  1. Online Test
  2. Document Verification

RPCB Junior Scientific Officer and Other Posts Salary 2023

The selected candidates for the post of Law Officer and Junior Scientific Officer will be as per Level 12 of the 7th Pay Commission and for Junior Environment Engineer will be according to Level 10 of the 7th Pay Commission.

Steps to Apply for the RPCB Junior Scientific Officer and Other Posts

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - environment.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “RPCB Junior Scientific Officer” apply button 

Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. 

Step 4: Pay the required fees

Step 5: Download and print the application fees for future reference

FAQ

When will the detailed Notification for RPCB Junior Scientific Officer and Other Posts 2023 be released?

The Rajasthan Pollution Control Board Recruitment 2023 for RPCB Junior Scientific Officer and Other Posts is announced on the official website by the recruitment authority for 114 posts.

How many posts have been announced in Rajasthan Pollution Control Board Recruitment 2023 for RPCB Junior Scientific Officer and Other Posts?

A total of 114 posts have been announced in the Rajasthan Pollution Control Board Recruitment 2023 notification for RPCB Junior Scientific Officer and Other Posts.

What is the age limit to apply for Rajasthan Pollution Control Board Recruitment 2023?

Candidates having a minimum age of 18 years and a maximum age of 40 years can apply for Rajasthan Pollution Control Board Recruitment 2023 for RPCB Junior Scientific Officer and Other Posts. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per government reservation norms.

What is the Rajasthan Pollution Control Board Selection Process 2023?

Candidates will be selected for Rajasthan Pollution Control Board Recruitment 2023 based on two steps i.e. online test and document verification. A detailed process is given in the above article.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next