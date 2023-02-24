Rajasthan SET Exam Date 2023: Check Here Revised Test Date & Exam Schedules

Revised Rajasthan State Eligibility Test 2023, Rajasthan SET Exam Date 2023 has been released by the Govind Guru Tribal University, Banswara. Know here revised Exam dates for Assistant Professor.

Rajasthan SET 2023: Govind Guru Tribal University, Banswara has released revised exam dates for Rajasthan State Eligibility Test 2023 or Rajasthan SET 2023 Exam for the posts of Assistant Professor in Universities and Colleges.

Candidates who have applied for Assistant Professor are informed that the Rajasthan SET 2023 Exam which was scheduled to be conducted on 19 March 2023 will now be conducted on 26 March 2023. The Dates have been changed due to some unforeseen events. A short notice has been released on the website of Govind Guru Tribal University in this regard. Candidates can view and download the revised schedule from the official website of Govind Guru Tribal University at- https://www.ggtu.ac.in/

Alternatively the revised schedule for Rajasthan SET 2023 Exam can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below

Step 1: Visit the official website of Govind Guru Tribal University at- https://www.ggtu.ac.in/

Step 2: On the Homepage go to the SET 2023 section.

Step 3: Check for link titled- SET Notification.

Step 4: Download and check the schedule by clicking on the given link.

Candidates can also download the revised schedule from the direct link given below.

According to the revised schedule Rajasthan State Eligibility Test 2023 for Assistant Professor post in various Universities and Colleges will be conducted on 26 March 2023. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for further updates related to Rajasthan SET 2023 exam.

Rajasthan SET 2023: Pattern of Examination

The Test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of objective type multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers. The medium of question paper shall be in English &Hindi only. There is no negative marking for incorrect response. For Details Read official Notification.

Rajasthan SET 2023: Validity

The SET Certificate is valid for that particular State only and forever. Recruitment to the post of lecturer/ Assistant Professor may be made from among the SET qualified candidates by universities/ colleges/ Recruitment Agencies as per their prescribed procedures and Rules & Regulations.