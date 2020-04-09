Rajkot Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020, Walk in for 146 ANM, GNM, MPHW and MO Posts

Rajkot Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Rajkot Municipal Corporation (VMC) has invited application for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer and Paramedical Supporting Staff (ANM, GNM, MPHW Posts). Interested candidates can appear for Interview Round on 21 April 2020.

Important Date

Walk-In-Interview Date for Rajkot Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: 21 April 2020

Time - 09:30 AM

Rajkot Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 143 Posts

Medical Officer - 73 Posts

Paramedical Supporting Staff (ANM, GNM, MPHW Posts) - 73 Posts

Salary:

Medical Officer - Rs. 30,000/-

Paramedical Supporting Staff (ANM, GNM, MPHW Posts) - Rs. 10,000

Rajkot Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria for MO, ANM, GNM and MPHW Posts

Educational Qualification:

Medical Officer - Candidate should possess MBBS Degree from a recognized University.

Paramedical Supporting Staff - Candidate should have ANM/ GNM B.Sc Nursing/ MPHW from a recognized University.

Rajkot Municipal Corporation Download Official Notification PDF Here

Rajkot Muncipal Corporation Official Website

Selection Procedure for Rajkot Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Interview.

How to apply for Rajkot Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview along with duly filled application form in the prescribed format and original and self-attested copies of required documents for verification at Rajakot Municipal Corporation, Gujarat along with the documents on 21 April 2020 at 09:30 AM