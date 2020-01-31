RBI Assistant Admit Card 2020 Soon @rbi.org.in, RBI Assistant Prelims Exam on 14 and 15 Feb

RBI Assistant Admit Card 2020: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will soon release the admit card of Preliminary Online Exam for the post of Assistant. RBI Assistant Admit Card is expected to release by next week on its official website. All candidates who have applied for RBI Assistant Recruitment can download RBI Admit Card from the official website www.rbi.org.in, once released.

RBI will also send the intimation for downloading RBI Assistant on candidate’s registered email/SMS. Once the candidate clicks on the relevant link, they can access the window for RBI Assistant Admit Card They will be required to provide Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth for downloading the call letter.

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam is scheduled to be held on 14 February (Friday) and 15 February (Saturday) 2020. The exam will consists of 100 multiple choice type questions in 3 sections i.e. English Language (30 Qs of 30 Marks), Numerical Ability (35 Qs of 35 Marks) and Reasoning Ability (35 Qs of 35 Marks). Each section will be allotted 20 minutes.

The candidate needs to affix recent recognizable photograph on their RBI Assistant Admit Card and appear at the examination centre along with a Photo Identity Proof ID.

Qualified candidates in the RBI Assistant Pre Exam will be called for RBI Assistant Main examination followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

RBI Assistant Recruitment Notification

Reserve Bank of India had invited online applications for the recruitment of 926 Assistant. The last date for submitting applications was 24 January 2020.