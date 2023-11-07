RBI Assistant Prelims Admit Card 2023 OUT at opportunities.rbi.org.in: Check Download Link

RBI Assistant Prelims Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Reserve Bank of India on its official website i.e. opportunities.rbi.org.in. Candidates appearing in the exam can check Direct Link to download RBI Assistant Hall Ticket and other details here.

RBI Assistant Prelims Admit Card 2023: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) uploaded the admit cards of the online exams scheduled to be held for the post of Assistant. Candidates can download RBI Admit Card for 450 posts from the official websites of IBPS and RBI i.e. ibps.in and opportunities.rbi.org.in respectively. The exam will be conducted on 18 and 19 November at various centres across the country.

RBI Assistant Prelims Admit Card Download Link

The direct link to download the RBI Admit Card from the official website is given in this article. The candidates are required to use their registration details to download the admit card.

RBI Assistant Prelims Admit Card Released on 7 Nov Download Link Here

Candidates should affix their photograph on the call letter and bring valid Photo identity proof in original and a photocopy of the same ID proof. Please Note - Ration Card and Learner’s Driving License will NOT be accepted as valid ID proof. Staff candidates have to bring RBI Identity Card and its photocopy.

How to Download RBI Assistant Prelims Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the RBI - opportunities.rbi.org.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘careers’ tab

Step 3: Go to the admit card link

Step 4: Enter the asked details - Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password in the login portal.

Step 5: Click on the “Login” button.

Step 6: Download RBI Assistant Admit Card and take the print the hall ticket for future reference.