RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 (Out) @opportunities.rbi.org.in: Check Direct IBPS Download Link

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Reserve Bank of India at opportunities.rbi.org.in. You can check the download link and other details below.

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022: Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on 13 May 2022, has released the admit card for the Grade B Exam 2022 for all the applicants who applied for RBI Grade B Recruitment 2022 between 28 March and 18 April 2022. RBI Grade B Admit Card Link is available on the official website of RBI - opportunities.rbi.org.in and also given below this for the candidates.

RBI Officers Grade ‘B’(DR)- General Paper 1 will be held on 28 May 2022 across the country. The candidates can check their time and centre details on RBI Admit Card.

How to Download RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1 -Visit the official website of RBI Career - opportunities.rbi.org.in, the go to ‘Current Vacancies’ - ‘Call Letter’

Step 2 -Click on ‘Admission Letters, other guidelines and information handouts for Direct Recruitment for the post of Officer in Grade 'B' (General) - Panel Year 2022’

Step 3 -Now, click on ‘ Admission Letters for the posts of Grade B DR (General)-PY-2022’

Step 4 -Provide your details such as 'Registration Number or Roll Number' and 'Date of Birth'

Step 5 -Download RBI Admit Card

What should I carry to the Centre ?

Mask (WEARING A MASK is COMPULSORY)

Personal transparent water bottle (Candidate should bring his / her own water bottle)

Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)

A simple pen and a stamp pad . Exam related documents (Admission Letter and Photocopy of the ID card stapled with it, ID Card in Original.)

RBI Officer Admit Card and Photocopy of the Photo ID stapled with it such as

Original ID (same as Photocopy) is also to be brought for verification. The name on the ID and on the Admission Letter should be exactly the same. PAN Card/Passport/Permanent Driving License/Voter’s Card

with photograph/Bank Passbook with photograph/Photo Identity proof issued by a Gazetted Officer on official

letterhead along with photograph/Photo Identity proof issued by a People’s Representative on official letterhead

along with photograph/Valid recent Identity Card issued by a recognized College/University/Aadhaar Card/EAadhaar Card with a photograph/Employee ID/Bar Council Identity card with photograph are valid.

with photograph/Bank Passbook with photograph/Photo Identity proof issued by a Gazetted Officer on official letterhead along with photograph/Photo Identity proof issued by a People’s Representative on official letterhead along with photograph/Valid recent Identity Card issued by a recognized College/University/Aadhaar Card/EAadhaar Card with a photograph/Employee ID/Bar Council Identity card with photograph are valid. In case of Scribe Candidates - Scribe form duly filled and signed with Photograph affixed

The candidates can check other instructions for the exam by clicking on the PDF below:

RBI Grade B Exam PDF