RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 (Out) @opportunities.rbi.org.in: Check Direct IBPS Download Link

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022: Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on 13 May 2022, has released the admit card for the Grade B Exam 2022 for all the applicants who applied for RBI Grade B Recruitment 2022 between 28 March and 18 April 2022. RBI Grade B Admit Card Link is available on the official website of RBI - opportunities.rbi.org.in and also given below this for the candidates.
RBI Grade B Admit Card Download Link
RBI Officers Grade ‘B’(DR)- General Paper 1 will be held on 28 May 2022 across the country. The candidates can check their time and centre details on RBI Admit Card.
How to Download RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 ?
Step 1 -Visit the official website of RBI Career - opportunities.rbi.org.in, the go to ‘Current Vacancies’ - ‘Call Letter’
Step 2 -Click on ‘Admission Letters, other guidelines and information handouts for Direct Recruitment for the post of Officer in Grade 'B' (General) - Panel Year 2022’
Step 3 -Now, click on ‘ Admission Letters for the posts of Grade B DR (General)-PY-2022’
Step 4 -Provide your details such as 'Registration Number or Roll Number' and 'Date of Birth'
Step 5 -Download RBI Admit Card
What should I carry to the Centre ?
- Mask (WEARING A MASK is COMPULSORY)
- Personal transparent water bottle (Candidate should bring his / her own water bottle)
- Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)
- A simple pen and a stamp pad . Exam related documents (Admission Letter and Photocopy of the ID card stapled with it, ID Card in Original.)
- RBI Officer Admit Card and Photocopy of the Photo ID stapled with it such as
- Original ID (same as Photocopy) is also to be brought for verification. The name on the ID and on the Admission Letter should be exactly the same. PAN Card/Passport/Permanent Driving License/Voter’s Card
with photograph/Bank Passbook with photograph/Photo Identity proof issued by a Gazetted Officer on official
letterhead along with photograph/Photo Identity proof issued by a People’s Representative on official letterhead
along with photograph/Valid recent Identity Card issued by a recognized College/University/Aadhaar Card/EAadhaar Card with a photograph/Employee ID/Bar Council Identity card with photograph are valid.
- In case of Scribe Candidates - Scribe form duly filled and signed with Photograph affixed
The candidates can check other instructions for the exam by clicking on the PDF below:
|RBI Grade B Officer Application Dates
|28 March to 18 April 2022 upto 6 PM
|RBI Grade B General Officer Paper 1 Date
|28 May 2022
|RBI Grade B General Officer Admit Card Date
|13 May 2022
|RBI Grade B General Officer Result Date
|June or July 2022