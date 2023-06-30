RBI Admit Card 2023 Download Link for Grade B Out on rbi.org.in; Check Phase 1 Exam Date, Duration, Shift Timing

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2023 : Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued the admit cards of the  Phase 1exam scheduled to be held on July 09, 2023 across the country for the post of Grade B (DR) General, DEPR, and DSIM. The candidates can download RBI Admit Card for Grade B Exam from the official website i.e. opportunities.rbi.org.in.

RBI Grade B Admit Card Link 2023

The direct link to download RBI Admit Card is provided in this article. The candidates are not required to visit any other link. They can simply click on the link and enter their registration dates.  They can check their exam date, shift and other important instructions on their RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card.

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2023 Overview

Name of the Bank

Reserve Bank of India

Name of Exam

RBI Grade B Officer Exam

Vacancies

291

RBI Grade B Admit Card Date

29th June 2023

RBI Grade B Phase I Exam Date

9th July 2023

Exam Level

National

Selection Process

Prelims

Mains

Interview

Official Website

www.rbi.org.in

How to Download RBI Grade B Admit Card 2023 ?

Career Counseling

Those who want to download the admit card from the official website can check the steps to download the admit card below:

Step 1 -Go to the official website of RBI Career (opportunities.rbi.org.in) and visit ‘Current Vacancies’ - ‘Call Letter’

Step 2 - Now, Click on ‘Admission Letters, other guidelines and information handouts for Direct Recruitment for the post of Officer in Grade 'B' (General) - Panel Year 2023’

Step 3 -Now, click on ‘ Admission Letters for the posts of Grade B DR (General)-PY-2023’

Step 4 - A login page will be opened where you are required to enter your 'Registration Number’ or Roll Number' and 'Date of Birth'

 Step 5 -Download RBI Grade B Prelims Admit Card

 

RBI Grade B Exam Details 2023

  •  There will be multiple-choice question on English (30 MCQs), GK (80 MCQs), Maths (30 MCQs)and Reasoning (60 MCQs).
  • 1 mark will be given to each correct answer
  • Candidates need to complete English, GK and Maths section in 25 minutes each. However, 45 minutes will be given for Reasoning Section

Details on RBI Grade B Admit Card 2023

Post Name

Candidate’s Name

Venue

Registration Number

Roll Number

Date Of Birth

Gender

Category

Father’s/Mother’s Name

Exam Date

Reporting Time

Shift

 

 

