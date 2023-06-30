RBI Admit Card 2023 Download Link for Grade B Out on rbi.org.in; Check Phase 1 Exam Date, Duration, Shift Timing

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 29, 2023 Check Download Link for RBI Phase 1 Exam Call Letter, Steps to Download and Oyther Details Here.

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2023 : Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued the admit cards of the Phase 1exam scheduled to be held on July 09, 2023 across the country for the post of Grade B (DR) General, DEPR, and DSIM. The candidates can download RBI Admit Card for Grade B Exam from the official website i.e. opportunities.rbi.org.in.

RBI Grade B Admit Card Link 2023

The direct link to download RBI Admit Card is provided in this article. The candidates are not required to visit any other link. They can simply click on the link and enter their registration dates. They can check their exam date, shift and other important instructions on their RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card.

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2023 Overview

Name of the Bank Reserve Bank of India Name of Exam RBI Grade B Officer Exam Vacancies 291 RBI Grade B Admit Card Date 29th June 2023 RBI Grade B Phase I Exam Date 9th July 2023 Exam Level National Selection Process Prelims Mains Interview Official Website www.rbi.org.in

How to Download RBI Grade B Admit Card 2023 ?

Those who want to download the admit card from the official website can check the steps to download the admit card below:

Step 1 -Go to the official website of RBI Career (opportunities.rbi.org.in) and visit ‘Current Vacancies’ - ‘Call Letter’

Step 2 - Now, Click on ‘Admission Letters, other guidelines and information handouts for Direct Recruitment for the post of Officer in Grade 'B' (General) - Panel Year 2023’

Step 3 -Now, click on ‘ Admission Letters for the posts of Grade B DR (General)-PY-2023’

Step 4 - A login page will be opened where you are required to enter your 'Registration Number’ or Roll Number' and 'Date of Birth'

Step 5 -Download RBI Grade B Prelims Admit Card

RBI Grade B Exam Details 2023

There will be multiple-choice question on English (30 MCQs), GK (80 MCQs), Maths (30 MCQs)and Reasoning (60 MCQs).

1 mark will be given to each correct answer

Candidates need to complete English, GK and Maths section in 25 minutes each. However, 45 minutes will be given for Reasoning Section

Details on RBI Grade B Admit Card 2023