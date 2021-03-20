RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2021: Exam to be held on 31 March & 1 April, Check Exam Pattern, Mains Call Letter for Officers (DEPR/DSIM/CSG) & Other Latest Updates Here

RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the phase 2 admit card for the recruitment of Officer Gr B vacancies in Combined Seniority Group (CSG) Streams – Panel Year 2021. Candidates who have successfully qualified in the RBI Grade B Phase 1 can now appear for phase 2. The admit cards for the same have been uploaded at the official website of RBI.i.e.rbi.org.in.

RBI Grade B Phase 2 Exam 2021 for Gr B (DR) – DEPR/ DSIM, General is scheduled to be held on 31 March and 1 April 2021. The facility of downloading RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2021 will be available from 20 March to 1 April 2021. The candidates are advised to download RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference. The link to the admit card can be accessed by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of RBI.i.e.rbi.org.in. Click on the RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2021 flashing on the homepage. Enter Registration Number/Roll Number, DOB, Captcha Code and click on submit button. The RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2021 will be displayed. Download RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2021 for the Posts of Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - In Combined Seniority Group (CSG) Streams - General - Panel Year 2021

Download RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2021 for Officers In Grade 'B' (DEPR/DSIM) - DR - BY-2021

This drive is being done to recruit 322 vacancies of Officer Gr B vacancies in Combined Seniority Group (CSG) Streams – Panel Year 2021. The candidates can directly download their admit card by clicking on the provided link.

RBI Grade B Phase 2 2021 Exam Pattern

RBI Grade B Phase 2 2021 Exam Pattern for Officers In Grade 'B' (DEPR/DSIM) - DR - BY-2021

This examination will consist of three papers (to be held in two shifts) as under:

Shift Paper Name of Paper Type of Paper Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration (Minutes) Objective Type 30 30 30 Morning Paper 2 Finance and Management Descriptive Type, Descriptive to be typed with the help of Keyboard 6 questions will be asked, of which candidates will be required to attempt 4 questions [2 of 15 marks each (with difficulty level) and 2 of 10 marks each] 50 90 Total 100 120 Afternoon Paper-I Economic and Social Issues Descriptive type, Descriptive to be typed with the help of the keyboard* 6 questions will be asked, of which candidates will be required to attempt 4 questions [2 of 15 marks each (with difficulty level) and 2 of 10 marks each] 50 90 Total 100 120 Paper 2 English Writing Descriptive to be typed with the help of the keyboard 3 100 90

RBI Grade B Phase 2 2021 Exam Pattern for Officers in Grade 'B' For Dept. of Economic & Policy Research (DEPR)

Shift Paper Name of Paper Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration (Minutes) Morning Paper 2 Economics (Descriptive) [Question Paper Displayed on computer screen and answers to be written on paper] 5 100 180 Afternoon Paper-III (Online) English (Writing Skills) [To be typed with help of keyboard] 3 100 90

Officers in Grade 'B' For Dept. of Statistics & Information Management (DSIM)