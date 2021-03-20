JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: 25th March 2021 - To meet our finalists, click here.

RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2021: Exam to be held on 31 March & 1 April, Check Exam Pattern, Mains Call Letter for Officers (DEPR/DSIM/CSG) & Other Latest Updates Here

RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the phase 2 admit card for the recruitment of Officer Gr B vacancies in Combined Seniority Group (CSG) Streams – Panel Year 2021. Check Exam Pattern, Mains Call Letter for Officers (DEPR/DSIM/CSG) & Other Latest Updates Here.

Created On: Mar 20, 2021 17:57 IST
RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the phase 2 admit card for the recruitment of Officer Gr B vacancies in Combined Seniority Group (CSG) Streams – Panel Year 2021. Candidates who have successfully qualified in the RBI Grade B Phase 1 can now appear for phase 2. The admit cards for the same have been uploaded at the official website of RBI.i.e.rbi.org.in.

RBI Grade B Phase 2 Exam 2021 for Gr B (DR) – DEPR/ DSIM, General is scheduled to be held on 31 March and 1 April 2021. The facility of downloading RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2021 will be available from 20 March to 1 April 2021. The candidates are advised to download RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference. The link to the admit card can be accessed by following the easy steps given below.

  1. Visit the official website of RBI.i.e.rbi.org.in.
  2. Click on the RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2021 flashing on the homepage.
  3. Enter Registration Number/Roll Number, DOB, Captcha Code and click on submit button.
  4. The RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2021 will be displayed.
  5. Download RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2021 for the Posts of Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - In Combined Seniority Group (CSG) Streams - General - Panel Year 2021

Download RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2021 for Officers In Grade 'B' (DEPR/DSIM) - DR - BY-2021

This drive is being done to recruit 322 vacancies of Officer Gr B  vacancies in Combined Seniority Group (CSG) Streams – Panel Year 2021. The candidates can directly download their admit card by clicking on the provided link.

RBI Grade B Phase 2 2021 Exam Pattern

RBI Grade B Phase 2 2021 Exam Pattern for  Officers In Grade 'B' (DEPR/DSIM) - DR - BY-2021

This examination will consist of three papers (to be held in two shifts) as under:

Shift

Paper

Name of Paper

Type of Paper

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration (Minutes)

 

 

 

Objective Type

30

30

30

Morning

Paper 2

Finance and Management

Descriptive Type, Descriptive to be typed with the help of Keyboard

6 questions will

be asked, of

which candidates

will be required to

attempt 4

questions [2 of 15

marks each (with

difficulty level)

and 2 of 10 marks

each]

 

50

90

 

Total

 

 

 

100

120

Afternoon

Paper-I

Economic and

Social Issues

Descriptive type, Descriptive to be typed with the help of the keyboard*

6 questions will

be asked, of

which candidates

will be required to

attempt 4

questions [2 of 15

marks each (with

difficulty level)

and 2 of 10 marks

each]

50

90

Total

 

 

 

 

100

120

 

Paper 2

English Writing

Descriptive to be typed with the help of the keyboard

3

100

90

RBI Grade B Phase 2 2021 Exam Pattern for  Officers in Grade 'B' For Dept. of Economic & Policy Research (DEPR)

Shift

Paper

Name of Paper

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration (Minutes)

Morning

Paper 2

Economics (Descriptive)

[Question Paper Displayed on

computer screen and answers

to be written on paper]

5

 

100

180

Afternoon

Paper-III

(Online)

English (Writing Skills)

[To be typed with help of

keyboard]

3

100

90

Officers in Grade 'B' For Dept. of Statistics & Information Management (DSIM)

Shift

Paper

Name of Paper

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration (Minutes)

Morning

Paper 2

Statistics ((Descriptive) [Question Paper Displayed on computer screen and answers to be written on paper]

5

 

100

180

Afternoon

Paper-III

(Online)

English (Writing Skills) (to be

typed with help of keyboard)

3

100

90

 

FAQ

What is the exam date for RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2021?

RBI Grade B Phase 2 Exam 2021 for Gr B (DR) – DEPR/ DSIM, General is scheduled to be held on 31 March and 1 April 2021.

What if I face difficulty while downloading my RBI Grade B Phase Admit Card 2021?

Candidates are required to check their entries on the login screen. Candidates are advised to enter their REGISTRATION NO. & PASSWORD received at the time of registration. Also, make sure that the DATE OF BIRTH you have entered is the same as you entered at the time of registration and printed in the application print.

What is the last date for downloading RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2021?

The facility of downloading RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2021 will be available from 20 March to 1 April 2021.

How can I download RBI Grade BB Phase 2 Admit Card 2021 directly?

You need to visit the official website of RBI.i.e.opportunities.rbi.org.in or through the link provided in the above article.
