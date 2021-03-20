RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2021: Exam to be held on 31 March & 1 April, Check Exam Pattern, Mains Call Letter for Officers (DEPR/DSIM/CSG) & Other Latest Updates Here
RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the phase 2 admit card for the recruitment of Officer Gr B vacancies in Combined Seniority Group (CSG) Streams – Panel Year 2021. Candidates who have successfully qualified in the RBI Grade B Phase 1 can now appear for phase 2. The admit cards for the same have been uploaded at the official website of RBI.i.e.rbi.org.in.
RBI Grade B Phase 2 Exam 2021 for Gr B (DR) – DEPR/ DSIM, General is scheduled to be held on 31 March and 1 April 2021. The facility of downloading RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2021 will be available from 20 March to 1 April 2021. The candidates are advised to download RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference. The link to the admit card can be accessed by following the easy steps given below.
- Visit the official website of RBI.i.e.rbi.org.in.
- Click on the RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2021 flashing on the homepage.
- Enter Registration Number/Roll Number, DOB, Captcha Code and click on submit button.
- The RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2021 will be displayed.
- Download RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.
Download RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2021 for the Posts of Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - In Combined Seniority Group (CSG) Streams - General - Panel Year 2021
Download RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2021 for Officers In Grade 'B' (DEPR/DSIM) - DR - BY-2021
This drive is being done to recruit 322 vacancies of Officer Gr B vacancies in Combined Seniority Group (CSG) Streams – Panel Year 2021. The candidates can directly download their admit card by clicking on the provided link.
RBI Grade B Phase 2 2021 Exam Pattern
RBI Grade B Phase 2 2021 Exam Pattern for Officers In Grade 'B' (DEPR/DSIM) - DR - BY-2021
This examination will consist of three papers (to be held in two shifts) as under:
|
Shift
|
Paper
|
Name of Paper
|
Type of Paper
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration (Minutes)
|
|
|
|
Objective Type
|
30
|
30
|
30
|
Morning
|
Paper 2
|
Finance and Management
|
Descriptive Type, Descriptive to be typed with the help of Keyboard
|
6 questions will
be asked, of
which candidates
will be required to
attempt 4
questions [2 of 15
marks each (with
difficulty level)
and 2 of 10 marks
each]
|
50
|
90
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
100
|
120
|
Afternoon
|
Paper-I
|
Economic and
Social Issues
|
Descriptive type, Descriptive to be typed with the help of the keyboard*
|
6 questions will
be asked, of
which candidates
will be required to
attempt 4
questions [2 of 15
marks each (with
difficulty level)
and 2 of 10 marks
each]
|
50
|
90
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
120
|
|
Paper 2
|
English Writing
|
Descriptive to be typed with the help of the keyboard
|
3
|
100
|
90
RBI Grade B Phase 2 2021 Exam Pattern for Officers in Grade 'B' For Dept. of Economic & Policy Research (DEPR)
|
Shift
|
Paper
|
Name of Paper
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration (Minutes)
|
Morning
|
Paper 2
|
Economics (Descriptive)
[Question Paper Displayed on
computer screen and answers
to be written on paper]
|
5
|
100
|
180
|
Afternoon
|
Paper-III
(Online)
|
English (Writing Skills)
[To be typed with help of
keyboard]
|
3
|
100
|
90
Officers in Grade 'B' For Dept. of Statistics & Information Management (DSIM)
|
Shift
|
Paper
|
Name of Paper
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration (Minutes)
|
Morning
|
Paper 2
|
Statistics ((Descriptive) [Question Paper Displayed on computer screen and answers to be written on paper]
|
5
|
100
|
180
|
Afternoon
|
Paper-III
(Online)
|
English (Writing Skills) (to be
typed with help of keyboard)
|
3
|
100
|
90