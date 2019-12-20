RBI, Mumbai Recruitment 2020 for 17 Assistant Manager, Manager, Legal Officer & Library Professional Posts

Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Mumbai Jobs Notification: RBI, Mumbai has invited applications for Assistant Manager, Manager, Legal Officer and Library Professional posts. The eligible candidates can apply online to the post through the official portal latest by 20 January 2020.

Notification details

Advertisement No.: 02/2019-20

Advertisement Dated: 20 December 2019

Employment Newspaper Dated: 27 December 2019

Important Dates for RBI, Mumbai Recruitment 2020

Start Date of Submission of Online Application: 30 December 2019

Last Date of Submission of Online Application: 20 January 2020

Start Date of Submission Fee / Intimation Charges for Application: 30 December 2019

Last Date of Submission Fee / Intimation Charges for Application: 20 January 2020

Vacancy Details of RBI, Mumbai Recruitment 2020

Name of the Post: No. of Posts

Total Vacancies– 17 Posts

A. Panel Year 2018

Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’– 01 Post

Manager (Tech – Civil) – 02 Posts

Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) – 08 Posts

Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security) – 05 Posts

B. Panel Year 2019

Library Professional – 01 Post

Eligibility Criteria for RBI, Mumbai Recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification Age Limits: For details related to education qualification and age limit for each post candidates should check the official notification to be released on the official website and Employment Newspaper dated 27 December 2019.

How to Apply for RBI, Mumbai Recruitment 2020

The eligible candidates can apply online to the post through the official application form (https://www.rbi.org.in) of the organization. The last date for online application is 20 January 2020.

Official Notification Advertisement for RBI, Mumbai Recruitment 2020

Online Application Link for RBI, Mumbai Recruitment 2020 – to active on 30 December 2020

Official Website

---

