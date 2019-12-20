RBI, Mumbai Recruitment 2020 for 17 Assistant Manager, Manager, Legal Officer & Library Professional Posts

Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Mumbai Jobs Notification: RBI, Mumbai has invited applications for Assistant Manager, Manager, Legal Officer and Library Professional posts. The eligible candidates can apply online to the post through the official portal latest by 20 January 2020.
Notification details
- Advertisement No.: 02/2019-20
- Advertisement Dated: 20 December 2019
- Employment Newspaper Dated: 27 December 2019
Important Dates for RBI, Mumbai Recruitment 2020
- Start Date of Submission of Online Application: 30 December 2019
- Last Date of Submission of Online Application: 20 January 2020
- Start Date of Submission Fee / Intimation Charges for Application: 30 December 2019
- Last Date of Submission Fee / Intimation Charges for Application: 20 January 2020
Vacancy Details of RBI, Mumbai Recruitment 2020
Name of the Post: No. of Posts
Total Vacancies– 17 Posts
A. Panel Year 2018
- Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’– 01 Post
- Manager (Tech – Civil) – 02 Posts
- Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) – 08 Posts
- Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security) – 05 Posts
B. Panel Year 2019
- Library Professional – 01 Post
Also read -
Top 5 of the day–20 December 2019, Vacancies JIPMER, APSC, Assam Police, NFC, KIMS and other organizations
Eligibility Criteria for RBI, Mumbai Recruitment 2020
Educational Qualification Age Limits: For details related to education qualification and age limit for each post candidates should check the official notification to be released on the official website and Employment Newspaper dated 27 December 2019.
How to Apply for RBI, Mumbai Recruitment 2020
The eligible candidates can apply online to the post through the official application form (https://www.rbi.org.in) of the organization. The last date for online application is 20 January 2020.
Official Notification Advertisement for RBI, Mumbai Recruitment 2020
Online Application Link for RBI, Mumbai Recruitment 2020 – to active on 30 December 2020
---
Latest Government Jobs
Assam Police Recruitment 2020, 6662 Vacancies for Constable Posts, Apply Online @slprbassam.in
JIPMER Recruitment 2020: 747 Vacancies Notified for Group B & C Posts, Apply Online @jipmer.edu.in
APSC Recruitment 2019 for 463 Asst Engineer and Junior Engineer Posts, Application Closing on 21 December
NFC Recruitment 2020: 273 Vacancies Notified for Group C Posts, Apply Online from 21 December
SAIL Recruitment 2019 Notification out @sailcareers.com, 148 Vacancies for Executive & Non-Executive Cadres Posts
KIMS Recruitment 2019 Walk-in for 116 Professor, Junior Resident and Other Posts