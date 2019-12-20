SAIL Recruitment 2019 Notification out @sailcareers.com, 148 Vacancies for Executive & Non-Executive Cadres Posts

SAIL Recruitment 2019: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Executive & Non-Executive Cadres in RMD Mines. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 31 December 2019.

Important Dates:

Starting date for submitting applications through website: 1 December 2019

Closing date for submitting applications through website: 31 December 2019

Starting date of downloading of Admit Card from the website for written examination: to be communicated

Tentative date of Written Examination: to be communicated

SAIL Recruitment 2019 Vacancy Details

Executive Cadre:

Medical Officer [Dental] – 1 Post

Non-executive Cadre:

Mining Foreman – 40 Posts

Mining Mate – 51 Posts

Surveyor (Mines) – 9 Posts

Operator-CumTechnician(Trainee)

Electrical – 13 Posts

Chemical – 4 Posts

Attendant-CumTechnician (Trainee) (HMV) [ACTT-HMV] – 20 Posts

Nursing Sister (Trainee) – 10 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Executive and Non-Executive Cadre Posts

Educational Qualification:

Executive Cadre:

Medical Officer [Dental] – BDS from a university/ Institute recognized by Dental Council of India with minimum 65% aggregate marks.

Non-executive Cadre:

Mining Foreman – Matriculation with 03 years full time Diploma in Mining Engineering from a Govt. recognised Institute with minimum 50% aggregate.

Mining Mate – Matriculation with valid Mining Mate Certificate of Competency from DGMS under MMR, 1961.

Surveyor (Mines) – Matriculation and 03 years full time Diploma in Mining & Mines’ Surveying from a Govt. recognized institute.

Operator-CumTechnician(Trainee) - Matriculation and 3 years full time Diploma from a Govt. recognised Institute.

Attendant-CumTechnician (Trainee) (HMV) [ACTT-HMV] – Matriculation with valid relevant Heavy Motor Vehicle Driving Licence or equivalent.

Nursing Sister (Trainee) – B.Sc(Nursing) from an Institution recognized by Nursing Council of India.

Download Official Notification PDF Here



Official Website

How to apply for SAIL Recruitment 2019

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through online mode on or before 31 December 2019. Candidates can refer to the SAIL Recruitment 2019 official notification for more details.

SAIL Recruitment 2019 Application Fee