Top 5 of the day–20 December 2019, Vacancies JIPMER, APSC, Assam Police, NFC, KIMS and other organizations

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 20 December 2019, for more than vacancies in different departments and institutions. Yes Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), Assam Police, Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC), Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) have released these government jobs for aspirants. If you are preparing for government jobs then these recruitment notifications are very crucial for you and you can apply for these posts before its last date of application.

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Group B & C. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before the closure of the online application.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the prescribed format on or before 21 December 2019.

Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Group C. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format within 60 days (19 February 2020) from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment Newspaper.

Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) has invited applications for the Professor, Junior Resident and other posts. The eligible applicants can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 26 December 2019.

Office of the Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam (SLPRB Assam), today, has published the recruitment notification for the post of Constable (Un-armed Branch/Armed Branch. A total of 6662 vacancies are available of which 1917 are for Constable UB Branch and 3419 are for Constable Armed Branch. Assam Police Constable Online Application Link will be activated from 23 December 2019 (December). Eligible and Interested candidates can apply for Assam Police Constable Posts through SLPRB website i.e. www. slprbassam.in on or before 06 January 2020.

