RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2021 Notification Out: 841 Vacancies Across India, Apply Online @rbi.org.in, 10th Pass Eligible, Check Exam Date, Exam Pattern Here

RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2021 Notification: Reserve Bank of India has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Office Attendant on rbi.org.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for RBI Office Attendant Recruitment from today i.e. 24 February 2021 on RBI official website -opportunities.rbi.org.in. The last date for RBI Clerk Registration is 15 March 2021. RBI Office Attendant Application Link is given at the end of this article.



Candidates who will apply successfully for RBI Recruitment 2021 will be called for online test which is scheduled on 09 and 10 April 2021.

A total of 841 vacancies are available in various offices of the Bank across India. Candidates seeking to apply for RBI office Attendant should be 10th class passed. Candidates can check more details on RBI 841 Office Attendant such as Check Important Dates, Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Selection Process, Exam Pattern, Fee and Online Application Link in this article.

RBI Office Attendant Important Dates

Subject Dates Starting Date of Application 24 February 2021 Last Date of Application 15 March 2021 RBI Office Attendant Exam Date 09 April and 10 April 2021 RBI Office Attendant Result Date in the month of April and May 2021 RBI Office Attendant LPT Date To be announced

RBI Office Attendant Vacancy Details

Office Attendant - 800

Ahmedabad - 50 Bangalore - 28 Bhopal - 25 Bhubaneswar - 24 Chandigarh - 31 Chennai - 71 Guwahati - 38 Hyderabad - 57 Jammu - 9 Jaipur - 43 Kanpur- 69 Kolkata - 35 Mumbai - 202 Nagpur - 55 New Delhi - 50 Patna - 28 Thiruvananthapuram - 26

RBI Office Attendant Salary

Selected candidates will draw a starting basic pay of Rs. 10,940/- per month in the scale of 10940 – 380 (4) – 12460 – 440 (3) – 13780 – 520 (3) – 15340 – 690 (2) – 16720 – 860 (4) – 20160 – 1180 (1) - 23700 and other allowances, viz. Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, City Compensatory Allowance, Grade Allowance etc., as admissible from time to time. At present, initial monthly Gross emoluments for Office Attendants is approximately ₹ 26,508/-. Office Attendants who will not be staying in the accommodation provided by the Bank will be eligible for House Rent Allowance @ 15% of pay.

Eligibility Criteria for RBI Office Attendant Posts

Educational Qualification

A candidate should have passed 10th Standard (S.S.C./Matriculation) from the concerned State/UT coming under the Regional Jurisdiction of the Recruiting Office to which he/she is applying. Such qualification should be from a recognized board of that State/UT

RBI Office Attendant Age limit:

General/EWS - 18 to 25 Years

SC/ST - 18 to 30 Years

OBC - 18 to 28 Years

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) - By 10 years (GEN/EWS) 13 years (OBC) & 15 years (SC/ST)

Selection Process for RBI Office Attendant

The selection will be done on the basis of online Test and Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

RBI Office Attendant Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted in online mode and there will 120 objective-type questions of 120 marks on:

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time Reasoning 30 30 1 hour and 30 minutes General English 30 30 General Awareness 30 30 Numerical ability 30 30 Total 120 120

There will be negative marking for wrong answer in the Online Test. 1/4th mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.



RBI Office Attendant Test Centres

RBI Office Attendant Result



RBI will released a merit list containing the Roll No. of candidates who have qualified for LPT on the basis of Online test on its website in the month of April / May 2021 or after the completion of the process. The successful candidates from the Online test will be intimated on Bank’s website for submission of requisite documents to the Regional Office, within a period of ten / fifteen days and no email / SMS in this regard will be sent to them.

RBI Office Attendant LPT

LPT will be of Qualifying nature. The candidates provisionally selected from the Online Test will have to undergo a language proficiency test (LPT). LPT will be conducted in the Official 12 / Local Language of the State concerned. Candidates can check local languages through the PDF below:

RBI LPT Notice

RBI Office Attendant Final Selection

Final Selection will depend, on the performance in online test, qualifying in LPT, Medical fitness, verification of certificates and Biometric Data/Identity verification, etc. to the Bank’s satisfaction. Decision of the Bank in this regard, will be final.

RBI Office Attendant Pre-Test

The Bank may arrange combined pre-test training at certain centres for a limited number of SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates in consonance with the guidelines issued by Government of India. Candidates belonging to the above categories who desire to avail themselves of such training may write to the Regional Office of the Reserve Bank of India to whom the candidate is applying.

How to Apply for RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates are required to apply only online on the official website rbi.org.in >Opportunities@RBI>Current Vacancies > Vacancies and click on the hyperlink “Online Application Form” in the Advertisement page for filling the ‘Online Application’. It redirects the candidates to the online registration page.

RBI Office Attendant Application Fee:

OBC/EWS/General candidates (Test fee + Intimation Charges) - Rs. 450/-

SC/ST/PwBD/EXS. (Intimation Charges) - Rs. 50/-

RBI Office Attendant Notification Download

RBI Office Attendant Online Application Link