RCF Recruitment 2022 against sports quota, Apply Online for 10 Vacancies @rcf.indianrailways.gov.in

RCF Recruitment 2022: Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala has released the notification for recruitment under sports quota through Open Advertisement for the year 2021-22. The candidates having sports qualification can apply. Interested candidates can apply RCF Recruitment 2022 against sports through the online mode on or before 23 March 2022. A total of 10 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 19 February 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 23 March 2022

RCF Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Basket Ball - 3 Posts

Wrestling (Men)- 3 Posts

Athletics - 2 Posts

Hockey (Women) - 2 Posts

RCF Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Technician - 3 - 10th pass or 10th pass plus course completed act apprentices/ITI certificate granted by NCVT in relevant trades.

Junior Clerk - 12th (+2 Stage) + equivalent exam. Typing proficiency in English/Hindi on the computer is essential.

RCF Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Candidates between the age group of 18 to 25 years are eligible to apply. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms.

Download RCF Recruitment 2022 Notification

Online Application

RCF Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The eligible candidates will be informed by the post of Trial. Recruitment will be done on the basis of Trial. The candidates declared fit by Trial Committee will be considered for the next stage. i.e. interview stage.

How to apply for RCF Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through offline mode. Candidates may download the application from the website.i.e. rcf.railways.gov.in may be typed neat and clean on one side. Application is to be filled up by the candidates himself in his/her own handwriting and must be signed affixing a photograph with a clear face on the space provided and one should be attached duly attested. The last date & time for receipt application in the office of the General Manager (Personnel) Recruitment Cell, Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala latest by 21 March 2022. Candidates subscribe clearly on the Envelope 'Recruitment to against sports quota for the year 2021-22.