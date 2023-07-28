RCFL Management Trainee Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 124 Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

RCFL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL) has invited online applications for the 124 Management Trainee posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 08 August, 2023.



Selection for these posts will be made on the basis of Online Test and or Group Discussion and or Personal Interview. Candidates selected finally for these posts will get a lump sum amount of ₹30,000/- (rupees thirty thousand only) per month inclusive of statutory deductions.



RCFL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: July 26, 2023

Closing date of application: August 9, 2023





RCFL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Management Trainee (Chemical)-28

Management Trainee (Boiler)-10

Management Trainee (Mechanical)-6

Management Trainee (Electrical)-10

Management Trainee (Instrumentation)-12

Management Trainee (Civil)-1

Management Trainee (Safety)-4

Management Trainee (CC Lab)-7

Management Trainee(Marketing)-37

Management Trainee (IT)-3

Management Trainee (Human Resources)-2

Management Trainee (HRD)-2

Management Trainee (Administration)-1

RCFL Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation RCFL Name of Post MT Number of Posts 124 Jobs Type Govt Jobs Application mode Online Official website https://rcfltd.com/

RCFL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Management Trainee (Chemical)-Regular full time 4 years B.E. / B. Tech. Engineering Graduate in Chemical Engg./ Petrochemical Engg./Chemical Technology from UGC / AICTE approved Institutions.

Regular and full time Dual / Integrated / Allied Degrees are also eligible, however, Chemical / Petrochemical must be mentioned in the degree alongwith other allied subjects, if any. OR

Three years regular and full time BE / B. Tech Engineering Graduate in Chemical Engg./ Petrochemical Engg. / Chemical Technology from UGC / AICTE approved

Institution acquired after 3 years regular and full time Diploma in Engineering.

Regular and full time Dual / Integrated / Allied Degrees are also eligible, however, Chemical / Petrochemical must be mentioned in the degree alongwith other allied subjects, if any.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



RCFL Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection process for the positions of Management Trainees comprises Online Test and Personal Interview.

Online Test

The online test will have two parts, Discipline related and Aptitude related.

Duration of test will be ninety (90) minutes. The total number of questions will be 100.

50 questions would be from mix of course curriculum of qualifying degree /relevant qualification.

50 questions from General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning & General Knowledge / Awareness.

There will be negative marking for wrong answers.



RCFL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How to Apply RCFL Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website https://rcfltd.com/

Step 2: Click on the link RCFL Executive recruitment 2023 for registration.

Step 3: Now pay the required fee to the link.

Step 4: After that, submit the application form and scan copy and upload.

Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents.

Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.