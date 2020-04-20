Study at Home
Search

RDPR Karnataka Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 407 Technical Assistant Posts @rdpr.kar.nic.in

Rural Development and Panchayat Department, Government of Karnataka has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Technical Assistant Posts. A total of 407 applications are available out of which 125 are for Forestry Department and 282 for Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Silk Department.

Apr 20, 2020 13:25 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
RDPR Recruitment 2020
RDPR Recruitment 2020

RDPR Karnataka Recruitment 2020: Rural Development and Panchayat Department, Government of Karnataka has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Technical Assistant Posts. A total of 407 applications are available out of which 125 are for Forestry Department and 282 for Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Silk Department.

RDPRK Recruitment is being done online on official website i.e. rdpr.kar.nic.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for RDPR Technical Assistant Recruitment from 20 April 2020. The last date for submitting online application is 15 May 2020.

Rural Development and Panchayat Department Karnataka Important Date:

Starting Date of Application - 20 April 2020

Closing date of application: 15 May 2019

Rural Development and Panchayat Department Karnataka Vacancy Details: 

  • Technical Assistant (Forestry) - 125 Posts
  • Technical Assistant (Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Silk) - 282 Posts

Eligibility for Rural Development and Panchayat Department Technical Assistant Posts

Educational qualification:

  • Technical Assistant (Forestry) - B.Sc (Forestry)
  • Technical Assistant (Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Silk) - B.Sc (Agri/ Horticulture/ Sericulture/ Dairy)

Rural Development and Panchayat Department Technical Assistant Recruitment Notification 2020 PDF

Download Here

Rural Development and Panchayat Department Technical Assistant Online Application Form

Click Here

Official Website Link

Click Here

How to apply for Rural Development and Panchayat Department Technical Assistant Posts Jobs 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply through through the official website of RDPR rdpr.kar.nic.in from 20 April to 15 May 2020.

 

Related Stories