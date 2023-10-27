RDSWD Jobs 2023 Apply for 155 Vacancies

RDWSD Recruitment 2023 Notification For 155 Vacancies, Apply Online

RDWSD Recruitment 2023 is out for 155 Various Vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for RDWSD Recruitment 2023.

RDWSD Recruitment on Contract for Various 155 Posts
RDWSD Recruitment on Contract for Various 155 Posts

(RDWSD) has released the recruitment notification for 155 various consultant positions on a contract basis on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is November 4. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - https://www.ksrwspdtsuonline.in/

The selection process for announced vacancies will be done through document verification and interview. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

RDWSD Various Posts Recruitment 2023

RDWSD notification for the recruitment of 155  various consultant posts has been released. The application process for the post started on October 27. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

cyber securit

RDWSD Recruitment 2023

Recruitment Authority

Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department of Karnataka

Posts Name

Various Posts

Total Vacancies

155

Contract Period 

2 Years

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

October 27, 2023

Application Start Date

October 27, 2023

Application End Date

November 4, 2023

Selection process

Document Verification

Interview

RDWSD Various Posts Notification PDF

Candidates can download the RDWSD Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 155 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of RDWSD Recruitment 2023 through the link given below. 

Various Post Consultant

Download PDF

Vacancies For RDWSD Various Posts

A total of 155 vacancies were announced by RDWSD for Various Posts Consultant. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Discipline

Vacancy

Procurement Consultant

31

Monitoring & Evaluation Consultant

31

Environmental Consultant

31

Social Development Consultant

31

Finance Consultant

31

Total Vacancies

155

What is the RDWSD Various Posts Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for RDWSD Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the RDWSD Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Educational Qualification: The candidate should have completed B.E/ B.Tech/ BCA/ M.Tech/ MSW/ MA/ MBA (finance)/ M.Com required as per the post the candidate is applying for.

Age Limit:

The maximum age limit for candidates applying for the posts is 45 years as on the date of release of notification.

RDWSD Various Posts Selection Process

The RDWSD 2023 selection will be done in two parts. 

  1. Document Verification
  2. Interview

RDWSD Various Posts Salary 2023

The salary of the selected candidate will vary between Rs 50000 to RS 75000. The variation is done based on qualification and experience.

Steps to Apply for the RDWSD Various Posts

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - https://www.ksrwspdtsuonline.in

Step 2: Click on the Apply button  of the posts

Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. 

Step 5: Download and print the application fees for future reference

FAQ

When will the detailed Notification for RDWSD Various Posts Recruitment 2023 be released?

The RDWSD Recruitment 2023 is announced on the official website by the recruitment authority for 155 posts

How many posts have been announced in RDWSD Recruitment 2023?

A total of 155 posts have been announced in the RDWSD Recruitment 2023 notification

What is the age limit to apply for RDWSD Recruitment 2023?

Candidates having a maximum age of 45 can apply for RDWSD Recruitment 2023. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per government reservation norms.

What is the RDWSD Selection Process 2023?

Candidates will be selected for RDWSD Recruitment 2023 based on two steps i.e. document verification and interview. A detailed process is given in the above article

Related Categories

    Jagran Play
    खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
    अभी खेलें
    Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
    Next