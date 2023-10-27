RDWSD Recruitment 2023 Notification For 155 Vacancies, Apply Online

RDWSD Recruitment 2023 is out for 155 Various Vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for RDWSD Recruitment 2023.

(RDWSD) has released the recruitment notification for 155 various consultant positions on a contract basis on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is November 4. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - https://www.ksrwspdtsuonline.in/

The selection process for announced vacancies will be done through document verification and interview. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

RDWSD Various Posts Recruitment 2023

RDWSD notification for the recruitment of 155 various consultant posts has been released. The application process for the post started on October 27. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

RDWSD Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department of Karnataka Posts Name Various Posts Total Vacancies 155 Contract Period 2 Years Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on October 27, 2023 Application Start Date October 27, 2023 Application End Date November 4, 2023 Selection process Document Verification Interview

RDWSD Various Posts Notification PDF

Candidates can download the RDWSD Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 155 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of RDWSD Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Various Post Consultant Download PDF

Vacancies For RDWSD Various Posts

A total of 155 vacancies were announced by RDWSD for Various Posts Consultant. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Discipline Vacancy Procurement Consultant 31 Monitoring & Evaluation Consultant 31 Environmental Consultant 31 Social Development Consultant 31 Finance Consultant 31 Total Vacancies 155

What is the RDWSD Various Posts Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for RDWSD Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the RDWSD Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Educational Qualification: The candidate should have completed B.E/ B.Tech/ BCA/ M.Tech/ MSW/ MA/ MBA (finance)/ M.Com required as per the post the candidate is applying for.

Age Limit:

The maximum age limit for candidates applying for the posts is 45 years as on the date of release of notification.

RDWSD Various Posts Selection Process

The RDWSD 2023 selection will be done in two parts.

Document Verification Interview

RDWSD Various Posts Salary 2023

The salary of the selected candidate will vary between Rs 50000 to RS 75000. The variation is done based on qualification and experience.

Steps to Apply for the RDWSD Various Posts

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - https://www.ksrwspdtsuonline.in

Step 2: Click on the Apply button of the posts

Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form.

Step 5: Download and print the application fees for future reference