REET Mains Level 2 Result 2023 OUT @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Download RSMSSB Teacher Selection List PDF Here

REET Mains Level 2 Result 2023: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the Upper Primary School Teacher (L-2) 2022 (SST) Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2023 on its official website. All those candidates appeared in the Upper Primary School Teacher (L-2) can check the RSMSSB Level 2 REET Result from the official website -rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

It is noted that RSMSSB had conducted the Upper Primary School Teacher (L-2) 2022 (SST) Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) exam across the state.

Earlier RSMSSB had conducted the written exam for Upper Primary School Teacher (L-2) 2022 (SST) for Class 6 to 8 across the state. Now board has uploaded the pdf of the result on its official website which consists of the roll number of selected candidates.

Board has also uploaded the PDF of category wise cutoff for the exam. Candidates can check the category wise cut off marks in the Upper Primary School Teacher (L-2) 2022 (SST).

You can download the REET Mains Level 2 Result 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: REET Mains Level 2 Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the website of RSMSSB i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Upper Primary School Teacher (L-2) 2022 (SST):List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification' on the home page.

Step 3: Download REET Mains Level 2 Result 2023 PDF

Step 4: Download the Selection list

Step 5: Take the printout of the result for the future reference

Candidates who appeared in Level 2 Exam should note that the marksheet will released in next few days on the official website. Candidates can download their marksheet once the direct link to download the same will be activated on its official website.