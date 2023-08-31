REET Result 2023 Out: Download RSMSSB PRT Final Selection PDF, Cutoff Marks at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

REET Result 2023 Out: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board uploaded the final selection list for REET PRT Posts on 31 August 2023. Check Direct Link to download RSMSSB REET Paper 1 PDF, Steps to Download, and Other Details.

REET Result 2023:  The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) released the list of finally selected candidates for Primary Teacher. Candidates can download REET Level 1 Result 2023 from the official website i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

REET Level 1Cutoff Marks

Check General Education Category-wise Non scheduled area cutoff marks:

General  GEN 195.3846
FEM 195.3846
WID. 90.8248
DIV. 164.3932
EX 18.7607
EWS GEN 181.2479
FEM 181.2479
WID. 56.7265
DIV. 146.0726
SC GEN 173.2436
FEM 173.2436
WID. 28.547
DIV. 55.3462
ST GEN 156.0385
FEM 156.0385
WID. 9.8162
DIV. 11.7265
OBC GEN 187.9231
FEM 187.9231
WID. 45.4915
DIV. 150.5214
MBC GEN 185.6197
FEM 181.9316
WID. 29.1966
DIV. 118.5897
SAH GEN 18.0385
FEM 18.0385

Check General Education Category-wise scheduled area cutoff marks:

General  GEN 172.594
FEM 172.5940
WID. 9.8162
DIV. 115.2735
SC GEN 153.1880
FEM 153.1880
DIV. 71.5171
ST GEN 147.1368
FEM 145.0983
DIV. 11.7265

Check Special Education Category-wise Non scheduled area cutoff marks:

General  GEN 178.3077
FEM 173.4231
WID. 31.0470
DIV. 128.4316
EX 78.0427
EWS GEN 164.4701
FEM 164.4701
SC GEN 135.2863
FEM 135.2863
ST GEN 116.0684
FEM 116.0684
OBC GEN 171.1154
FEM 164.0726
MBC GEN 169.5470

Check Special Education Category-wise scheduled area cutoff marks:

General  GEN 63.6325
FEM 63.6325
ST GEN 17.5812
FEM 17.5812

 

The direct link to download RSMSSB REET Result 2023 is also provided below. The candidates can click on the result and check the roll numbers of selected candidates.

REET Level 1 Result Download Click Here

REET Final Result 2023: Check Steps to Download REET Merit List ?

The candidates can check the steps to download the result below:

Step 1: Visit the website of RSMSSB .e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Download the PDF and check the roll numbers of all selected candidates

Step 4: Take the print out of the result for future use

REET PRT Exam 2022 was held on 25 February 2023 in the morning shift and the result was announced on 26 May 2023. The first phase was for the recruitment of teachers for classes I to V, and the second phase was for the recruitment of teachers for classes VI to VIII. A total of 25.2 lakh candidates had applied for the REET 2023, out of which 18.1 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

