REET Result 2023 Out: Download RSMSSB PRT Final Selection PDF, Cutoff Marks at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

REET Result 2023 Out: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board uploaded the final selection list for REET PRT Posts on 31 August 2023. Check Direct Link to download RSMSSB REET Paper 1 PDF, Steps to Download, and Other Details.

REET Result 2023: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) released the list of finally selected candidates for Primary Teacher. Candidates can download REET Level 1 Result 2023 from the official website i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

REET Level 1Cutoff Marks

Check General Education Category-wise Non scheduled area cutoff marks:

General GEN 195.3846

FEM 195.3846

WID. 90.8248

DIV. 164.3932

EX 18.7607 EWS GEN 181.2479

FEM 181.2479

WID. 56.7265

DIV. 146.0726 SC GEN 173.2436

FEM 173.2436

WID. 28.547

DIV. 55.3462 ST GEN 156.0385

FEM 156.0385

WID. 9.8162

DIV. 11.7265 OBC GEN 187.9231

FEM 187.9231

WID. 45.4915

DIV. 150.5214 MBC GEN 185.6197

FEM 181.9316

WID. 29.1966

DIV. 118.5897 SAH GEN 18.0385

FEM 18.0385

Check General Education Category-wise scheduled area cutoff marks:

General GEN 172.594

FEM 172.5940

WID. 9.8162

DIV. 115.2735 SC GEN 153.1880

FEM 153.1880

DIV. 71.5171 ST GEN 147.1368

FEM 145.0983

DIV. 11.7265

Check Special Education Category-wise Non scheduled area cutoff marks:

General GEN 178.3077

FEM 173.4231

WID. 31.0470

DIV. 128.4316

EX 78.0427 EWS GEN 164.4701

FEM 164.4701 SC GEN 135.2863

FEM 135.2863 ST GEN 116.0684

FEM 116.0684 OBC GEN 171.1154

FEM 164.0726 MBC GEN 169.5470

Check Special Education Category-wise scheduled area cutoff marks:

General GEN 63.6325

FEM 63.6325 ST GEN 17.5812

FEM 17.5812

The direct link to download RSMSSB REET Result 2023 is also provided below. The candidates can click on the result and check the roll numbers of selected candidates.

REET Level 1 Result Download Click Here

REET Final Result 2023: Check Steps to Download REET Merit List ?

The candidates can check the steps to download the result below:

Step 1: Visit the website of RSMSSB .e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Download the PDF and check the roll numbers of all selected candidates

Step 4: Take the print out of the result for future use

REET PRT Exam 2022 was held on 25 February 2023 in the morning shift and the result was announced on 26 May 2023. The first phase was for the recruitment of teachers for classes I to V, and the second phase was for the recruitment of teachers for classes VI to VIII. A total of 25.2 lakh candidates had applied for the REET 2023, out of which 18.1 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.