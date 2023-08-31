REET Result 2023 Out: Download RSMSSB PRT Final Selection PDF, Cutoff Marks at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

REET Result 2023: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) released the list of finally selected candidates for Primary Teacher. Candidates can download REET Level 1 Result 2023 from the official website i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
REET Level 1Cutoff Marks
Check General Education Category-wise Non scheduled area cutoff marks:
|General
|GEN 195.3846
FEM 195.3846
WID. 90.8248
DIV. 164.3932
EX 18.7607
|EWS
|GEN 181.2479
FEM 181.2479
WID. 56.7265
DIV. 146.0726
|SC
|GEN 173.2436
FEM 173.2436
WID. 28.547
DIV. 55.3462
|ST
|GEN 156.0385
FEM 156.0385
WID. 9.8162
DIV. 11.7265
|OBC
|GEN 187.9231
FEM 187.9231
WID. 45.4915
DIV. 150.5214
|MBC
|GEN 185.6197
FEM 181.9316
WID. 29.1966
DIV. 118.5897
|SAH
|GEN 18.0385
FEM 18.0385
Check General Education Category-wise scheduled area cutoff marks:
|General
|GEN 172.594
FEM 172.5940
WID. 9.8162
DIV. 115.2735
|SC
|GEN 153.1880
FEM 153.1880
DIV. 71.5171
|ST
|GEN 147.1368
FEM 145.0983
DIV. 11.7265
Check Special Education Category-wise Non scheduled area cutoff marks:
|General
|GEN 178.3077
FEM 173.4231
WID. 31.0470
DIV. 128.4316
EX 78.0427
|EWS
|GEN 164.4701
FEM 164.4701
|SC
|GEN 135.2863
FEM 135.2863
|ST
|GEN 116.0684
FEM 116.0684
|OBC
|GEN 171.1154
FEM 164.0726
|MBC
|GEN 169.5470
Check Special Education Category-wise scheduled area cutoff marks:
|General
|GEN 63.6325
FEM 63.6325
|ST
|GEN 17.5812
FEM 17.5812
The direct link to download RSMSSB REET Result 2023 is also provided below. The candidates can click on the result and check the roll numbers of selected candidates.
|REET Level 1 Result Download
|Click Here
REET Final Result 2023: Check Steps to Download REET Merit List ?
The candidates can check the steps to download the result below:
Step 1: Visit the website of RSMSSB .e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: Download the PDF and check the roll numbers of all selected candidates
Step 4: Take the print out of the result for future use
REET PRT Exam 2022 was held on 25 February 2023 in the morning shift and the result was announced on 26 May 2023. The first phase was for the recruitment of teachers for classes I to V, and the second phase was for the recruitment of teachers for classes VI to VIII. A total of 25.2 lakh candidates had applied for the REET 2023, out of which 18.1 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.