REET Result 2023 OUT for Level 1 and Level 2 Hindi and Sanskrit: Download PDF at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

REET Result 2023 for Level 1 and Level 2 has been released by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board. Check Direct Link to Download Level 1 and Level 2 Call Letter Here.

REET Result 2023: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) released the amended result for REET Level 1 and Level 2 for Sanskrit and Hindi. Candidates can download REET Level 1 Result 2023 and REET Level 2 Result by visiting the official website i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

We have provided the REET Result PDF for both levels below:

REET Level 1 Result PDF Download Here REET Level 2 Sanskrit Result PDF Download Here REET Level 2 Hindi Result PDF Download Here

How to Download REET Result Level 1 and Level 2 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the RSMSSB

Step 2: Click on ‘Primary School Teacher 2022 (Level-1):Ammended Result’ or ‘Upper Primary School Teacher 2022 (Sanskrit): List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification’ or ‘Upper Primary School Teacher 2022 (Hindi):List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification’

Step 3: Download RSMSSB Result PDF

Step 4: Check roll numbers of all shortlisted candidates