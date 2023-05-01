RHC Result 2023 Declared: Download Rajasthan High Court LDC and Other Final Answer and Selection List Here

RHC Result 2023 has been announced at :hcraj.nic.in. Candidates can downloadRajasthan High Court LDC and Other Posts Selection PDF and Answer Key Here.

RHC Result 2023: Rajasthan High Court (RHC) has announced the result of the written exam conducted for the post of Clerk, Junior Assistant (JA) and Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA) on hcraj.nic.in. Other than this, the court has also uploaded the final Answer Key of question papers of all the series i.e. A, B, C &

D of Written Test, for the candidates. Candidates can download the selection list and answer key pdf in this article below.

Rajasthan High Court Result Download Links

Rajasthan High Court Computer Test 2023

Candidates whose roll number is available in the list are required to appear for a computer test. The Computer Test (Speed and Efficiency Test) is likely to be held at Jaipur with effect from 26 May 2023.

According to the official notice, "lt is NOTIFIED to all concerned that result of Written Test of joint recruitment to the post of the Junior Judicial Assistant for the establishment of Rajasthan High Court, Junior Assistant for Rajasthan State Legal Services Authority & District Legal Service Authorities (including TLSCs & PLAs) and Clerk Grade-ll for Rajasthan State Judicial Academy & District Courts, 2022, held on

L2.03.2023 & 19.03.2023, is hereby declared"

Rajasthan High Court Marks: How to Download RHC Result 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the court and then go to the 'Recruitment Section'

Step 2: Click on 'RECRUITMENT - Recruitment JrJAs for RHC JAs for RSLSA and DLSAs and Clerks Grade II for RSJA and District Courts 2022'

Step 3: Now, got to PDF link given against ' Notice regarding declaration of Result of Written Test for Recruitment to the post of JrJA JA Clerk Grade II 2022'

Step 4: Download Rajasthan High Court LDC Result given against ' Notice regarding declaration of Result of Written Test for Recruitment to the post of JrJA JA Clerk Grade II 2022'

Step 5: Take the print out of the result