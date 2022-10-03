RITES Recruitment 2022 For Engineer Post: Check Salary, Eligibility And How To Apply

RITES Limited Engineer Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: RITES Ltd under the Ministry of Railways, Govt. of India has Published notification in the Employment News (01-07 October) 2022 for Engineer (Electrical) posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 10 October 2022.
In a bid to apply for RITES Limited Engineer Recruitment 2022 Job Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including BE/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg) Degree in Electrical/Electrical & Electronics Engg with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.
Selection Process for RITES Limited Engineer Recruitment 2022:
On the basis of applications received, eligible candidates will will have to appear in the written test (Off line/On-Line) mode. The candidates may be shortlisted for selection on the basis of performance in the written test.
Notification Details RITES Limited Engineer Recruitment 2022
Vacancy Number: 55/22
Important Dates RITES Limited Engineer Recruitment 2022
Last Date for Submission of Application: 10 October 2022
Vacancy Details RITES Limited Engineer Recruitment 2022
Engineer (Electrical)-11
Age Limit RITES Limited Engineer Recruitment 2022
Maximum Age-40 Years
Cut-off date for calculation of Age-01.09.2022
Eligibility Criteria RITES Limited Engineer Recruitment 2022
Minimum Qualification:
BE/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg) Degree in Electrical/Electrical & Electronics Engg
Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
RITES Limited Engineer Recruitment 2022: PDF
How to Apply RITES Limited Engineer Recruitment 2022
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online in the
registration format available in the Career Section of RITES website, http://www.rites.com. Please check the notification link for details in this regards.