RITES Recruitment 2022 For Engineer Post: Check Salary, Eligibility And How To Apply

RITES has invited online application for the 11 Engineer (Electrical) posts on its official website. Check RITES recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

RITES Limited Engineer Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: RITES Ltd under the Ministry of Railways, Govt. of India has Published notification in the Employment News (01-07 October) 2022 for Engineer (Electrical) posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 10 October 2022.

In a bid to apply for RITES Limited Engineer Recruitment 2022 Job Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including BE/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg) Degree in Electrical/Electrical & Electronics Engg with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Selection Process for RITES Limited Engineer Recruitment 2022:

On the basis of applications received, eligible candidates will will have to appear in the written test (Off line/On-Line) mode. The candidates may be shortlisted for selection on the basis of performance in the written test.

Notification Details RITES Limited Engineer Recruitment 2022

Vacancy Number: 55/22

Important Dates RITES Limited Engineer Recruitment 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 10 October 2022

Vacancy Details RITES Limited Engineer Recruitment 2022

Engineer (Electrical)-11

Age Limit RITES Limited Engineer Recruitment 2022

Maximum Age-40 Years

Cut-off date for calculation of Age-01.09.2022

Eligibility Criteria RITES Limited Engineer Recruitment 2022

Minimum Qualification:

BE/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg) Degree in Electrical/Electrical & Electronics Engg

RITES Limited Engineer Recruitment 2022.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

RITES Limited Engineer Recruitment 2022: PDF





How to Apply RITES Limited Engineer Recruitment 2022

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online in the

registration format available in the Career Section of RITES website, http://www.rites.com. Please check the notification link for details in this regards.