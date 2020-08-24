Robotics in a “Aatma Nirbhar Bharat”

In 1922, Karel Capek the Czech author in his story introduces the word "Robota" which means a slaved labor from which the term 'Robot' is coined. The scientific definition of Robot is, a mechanical device, which can perform various tasks inmost efficient and economical manner even in adverse conditions according to the command of the master. Whereas Robotics is the multi-disciplinary domain of engineering that incorporates mechanical engineering, computer science, electrical & electronics engineering, and others. In other terms it is the study of design, construction, working principle, and application of the robots. Robotics also deals with robot control, feedback, and information processing.

As per the report published in The Economic Times that the post-COVID-19 in India the major focus of industries has shifted towards cost optimization. Several companies like Tata Steels, Maruti, CEAT Tyre Company, Mahindra & Mahindra, Toyota Motor Corporation, Tata Motors, Shriram Pistons, and VE Commercial Vehicles, have bigger plans for their production lines to automate.

"Rise of robots in automobile manufacturing was inevitable,"Rajeshwar Tripathi, Chief Human Resources Officer, Mahindra & Mahindra.

"We need to go full-blown on digitization and automation,"Milind Apte, HR Head, CEAT "Once we restart production, we have to minimize people coming together…work can be done by someone where distancing is not required,"Suresh Tripathi, HR Vice-President, Tata Steel.

Now a day's Industrial robots are great in demand due to lack of availability of skilled labor and the geriatric population. As also the next generation is looking forward to an easy and comfortable life with the assistance of robot technology. India advances to next stage of robotics where many viable sectors like healthcare, are using this technology to enhances their services. Robots acts as Medical Assistants which are able to monitor the vital status of the patients. These Medical Assistants also able to interpret the condition of patients and suggest the course of treatment. They are sharing various responsibilities with humans like dispensing of medicine to patients. In any industry humans can be replaced by robots to do tedious, repetitious, dull, or hazardous tasks.

Robotics in India is an emerging area for robot’s design, research and exploring various applications as they can perform jobs in adverse conditions without endangering humans like bomb diffuser, mining and exploring shipwrecks. There is a significant application of Robotics in service sectors, as by enhancing the offered services it will impact our day to day life and provide safer working environment. Robotics is also having vast application in the area of defense, manufacturing and assembly lines. Robots perform labour intensive jobs in warehouses, water bottling plant, paint shop etc., which is potentially dangerous for mortals. Robotic technologies make human life easier and improved to live longer andsafer in their homes.They are good in unskilled tasks too like brooming and mopping floors just on the push of a button. These advance robots are artificial intelligence (AI) powered which can be controlled by mobile phones.Navigation, motion control technologies are quite helpful in transport systems and intelligent household appliances.

India is a looming promising market for the industrial robotics industry which shares approximately 15 percent of the world market. Now before we are going to discuss that whether the Robotics in India urges a unemployability for us human, wait a second. Robotics actually going to create more job opportunities in India as per study released by an Indian job portal which shows a hike of 191 percent of jobs in the robotics sector in India.

Have we at any given point gives thought to – Why the vast majority of the nations aboard have Indians working for them? Because all around the globe India is broadly known for its tech-based educational program. Therefore, it is not an element to doubt that opting Robotics as a enthralls Engineering discipline, India will be going to be extensive for Robotics including Studies, Advancement, Research and Development, and Application.

SGT University, Guru gram is like a powerhouse for new discoveries, new research. There are always research works in new areas which are also useful for the local people. Our Students, teachers, and researchers are playing a leading role in research. SGT University also plays an important role in community service. The university is a bridge between research scholars and local businesses as a research partnership.

by Dinesh Deshwal

Assistant Professor

ME Department, FEAT

