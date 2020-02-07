RPCAU Recruitment 2020: 57 Vacancies for Registrar, Accountant & Other Posts, Apply Online @rpcau.ac.in

RPCAU Recruitment 2020: Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University (RAU) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Registrar, Accountant & Others. Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the prescribed format on or before 7 March 2020.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application submission for RPCAU Recruitment 2020: 7 March 2020

RPCAU Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Registrar– 1 Post

Deputy Registrar – 2 Posts

Assistant Registrar– 1 Post

Assistant Comptroller– 1 Post

Accountant – 3 Posts

Junior Accounts Clerk– 18 Posts

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) – 30 Posts

RPCAU Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Registrar– Candidate should have a Doctorate degree in any branch of Agricultural/Horticultural/Animal Sciences/ Basic Science/ Community Science/Agricultural Engineering from a recognized University.

Deputy Registrar – Candidate must have Master’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks or its equivalent.

Assistant Registrar, Assistant Comptroller – Candidate must have a Master’s degree from a recognized University with at least 55% of the marks or its equivalent from a recognized University.

Accountant – Candidate should have a Degree in Commerce from any recognized university.

Junior Accounts Clerk, Lower Division Clerk (LDC) – Candidate must be 10+2 passed or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University.

RPCAU Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Online Application Link



Official Website

RPCAU Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply online for Registrar and Accountant Posts on or before 7 March 2020 while for Registrar, Deputy Registrar, Assistant Registrar and Assistant Comptroller Posts, the applications will be submitted to the Deputy Registrar (Rectt.) Recruitment Section, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University, Pusa, Samastipur – 848125, Bihar on or before 7 March 2020.

RPCAU Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

General/OBC