RPCAU Recruitment 2022 Notification Released for 72 Vacancies, Apply Online @rpcau.ac.in

RPCAU Recruitment 2022: Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University invites applications for the post of Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor from eligible candidates for the various disciplines to be filled on a direct basis as per the details given on the university website i.e., www.rpcau.ac.in.

A total of 72 vacancies will be recruited out of which 18 vacancies are of Professor, 25 Vacancies are of Associate Professor and 29 are of Assistant Professor. RPCAU Recruitment 2022 Online Applications will be started on 21st February 2022 (from 05:00 PM) and ended on 21st March 2022 (Up to 11:59:59 PM). Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 21 February 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 21 March 2022

RPCAU Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Professor - 18 Posts

Associate Professor - 25 Posts

Assistant Professor - 29 Posts

RPCAU Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Professor - Doctoral degree in Seed Science & Technology including relevant basic sciences.

Associate Professor - Doctoral degree in relevant subject; The Candidate should have made significant contribution to Research/teaching/Extension as evidence by published work, innovations, and impact.

Assistant Professor -Master’s degree in relevant discipline with at least 55% marks or equivalent grade

point. Evidence of having qualified National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by ICAR-ASRB, UGC-CSIR or Doctoral degree in relevant subject including relevant basic sciences with 2 published research papers in scientific journals with NAAS rating of more than 5.0.

RPCAU Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Professor - Preferably Below 60 years

Associate Professor - Preferably Below 50 years

Assistant Professor - Preferably Below 35 years

RPCAU Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The process of selection may be by qualifying test/written test/presentation/interview or a combination thereof.

How to apply for RPCAU Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 21st March 2022 (Monday)

Upto 05:00 PM. To apply for Professor and Associate Professor, Interested and eligible candidates have to submit dully filled application form in the prescribed format complete in all respects, duly spiral bound/hardbound and continuously page numbered along with original Demand

Draft, Self-attested copies of each testimonials/Certificates/supporting documents, in a sealed envelope superscripting “Application Form for the post of ___________________ (Ref: Advt. No._____________)” on or before 21st March 2022

(Monday) up to 05:00 PM at The Deputy Registrar (Rectt.) Recruitment Section, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University, Pusa, Samastipur – 848125, Bihar (INDIA). Soft Copy (i.e., single PDF only) of duly filled application form along with requisite documents should also be sent on email dy.registrar@rpcau.ac.in latest by 21st March 2022 upto 05:00 PM.

RPCAU Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Professor and Associate Professor

UR/EWS/OBC Category - Rs. 1000/-

SC/ST/PwD/Women Category - Rs. 500/-

Assistant Professor