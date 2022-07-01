RPSC Asst Statistical Officer Admit Card 2021 Released @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Download Link Here

Rajasthan PSC has released the Admit Card for the written exam for the Assistant Statistical Officer post on its official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check download link here.

Candidates who have applied successfully for the Assistant Statistical Officer post can download the RPSC ASO Admit Card 2021 from the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Direct Link to Download RPSC ASO Admit Card 2021





In a bid to download the RPSC ASO Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application No. and Date of Birth on the link available on the official website.

It is noted that Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is set to conduct the written exam for the post of Asst. Statistical Officer 2021on 08 July 2022. Exam will be conducted at the different exam centers at the districts headquarter of Ajmenr and Jaipur.

Candidates will have to appear during the written exam with Admit Card and original Photo Identity card as mentioned in the notification.

How to Download: RPSC ASO Admit Card 2021 Check Steps