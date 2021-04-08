RPSC Model Answer Key 2021 for Prakritik Chikitsa Adhikari Released @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Raise Objections till April 10

RPSC Answer Key 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Model Answer Key for the post of Yoga and Prakritik Chikitsa Adhikari on its official website. All such candidates appeared in the written exam for Yoga and Prakritik Chikitsa Adhikari post can download their answer key through the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission i.e-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has conducted the screening test for Yoga and Prakritik Chikitsa Adhikari on 10 March 2021. Now commission has uploaded the Model Answer Key for the exam on its official website. Candidates can check the same on the official website of RPSC.

All such candidates appeared in the written exam for Yoga and Prakritik Chikitsa Adhikari can raise their objections, if any, by following the process mentioned in the notification. Candidates can raise their objections online from 08 to 10 April 2021 with the help of Official website.

Candidates should note that they will have to pay Rs. 100 per questions for raising their objections. Candidates will have to provide the authentic and standard books in support of their answer. You can check the details of the Answer Key and process to raise the objections with the help of notification available on the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: RPSC Model Answer Key 2021 for Yoga and Prakritik Chikitsa Adhikari