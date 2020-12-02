RPSC Screening Result 2020 Out for Deputy Commandant Post @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

RPSC Deputy Commandant Screening Result 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the screening result for the Deputy Commandant Exam- 2020 on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the RPSC Deputy Commandant Screening Exam 2020 can check their result available on the official website of RPSC. i.e.-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has conducted the screening test for the Deputy Commandant posts on 23 August 2020. Selection has been on the basis of performance of the candidates in the screening test.

All such candidates who have qualified in the screening test will have to appear for the Interview round under selection process for the Deputy Commandant posts.

Qualified candidates should note that they will have to submit the application form with the essential documents as mentioned in the notification on or before 11 December 2020. Commission will evaluate their application form and required documents for the next Interview round. RPSC will inform the details of the Interview schedule in due course.

All such candidates who have appeared in the Deputy Commandant Screening Exam 2020 can check their result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



